This Georgia Hotel With Otherworldly Amenities Is One Of The 'Most Haunted' Spots In America

Welcome to the spooky southern city of Savannah — so haunted, there are gravestones on the airport runway. Here, you'll find one of the most haunted hotels in America, the Marshall House. This gorgeous boutique hotel offers free hot breakfast with every booking, plus a side dish of possible ghost sightings. Haunting child-like voices can be heard through the walls, and ghostly apparitions have been spotted roaming the hallways. The hotel was used as a Union hospital during the Civil War, making it a place of tragedy and death for several years. Throughout the decades, reports of paranormal activity have consistently aroused the curiosity of tourists who visit.

Despite the hotel's dark history and spooky vibes, Marshall House has received its share of accolades. It was one of the featured properties on "The Travel Channel's Great Hotels" in 2003, and "Travel Channel's Haunted Hotels" in 2005. It also received the honor of being "Best of Savannah" in 2004, 2005, and 2014, as well as "Coastal Living's Top 20 Places to Stay" in 2006. Just because it's a haunted hotel doesn't mean it can't have a dose of southern charm.

Housing a mix of vintage luxury and quaint comfort, this delightful oasis makes you feel like you've stepped into another era. Rooms are styled with beautiful antique furnishings, and delicate chandeliers hang from the ceiling. Its exquisite décor creates the perfect backdrop for a supernatural encounter. It's not difficult to see why folks keep flocking to this charming and luxurious hotel. Even if you don't stay overnight, it should still be a must-see on your Savannah to-do list. Its iconic red brick facade and intricate wrought iron veranda provide a wondrous sight for any visitor. Ghost enthusiasts can book The Restless Souls with Afterlife Tours to learn about its supernatural history.