14 Cities With Spooky Legends That Are Perfect For A Halloween Vacation

For kids, and plenty of adults, Halloween is a time of the year that's less about fear and more about fun. It offers revelers the chance to dress up, recount scary stories, and amass a basket-full of candy. The night is even celebrated in events large and small across the country. In New York, the huge Village Halloween Parade sees thousands take to the streets in elaborate costumes. Halloween Carnaval brings a similar sense of joy, theater, and glamor to the streets of West Hollywood in California, while the Sea Witch Festival promises three days of spooky frivolity at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Around the country, travelers can find fun and festive Halloween destinations that offer more than tricks and treats.

While many observances of Halloween are little more than large-scale parties, some cities really do have a past shrouded in mystery, intrigue, and genuinely unsettling events. These destinations experience paranormal activity, spectral happenings that can't be explained by science. So, if you're looking for a Halloween vacation in a location that embodies the holiday's roots in warding off ghosts, check out one of the spots below. Maybe you'll be blessed with your very own supernatural surprise!