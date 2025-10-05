A Dollar Store Pool Noodle Hack Makes An Affordable Temporary Kayak Rack For Your Car
For DIY lovers, there is one surprising tool that is taking the outdoor recreation industry by storm, and that's pool noodles. There are pool noodle hacks that will keep you from tripping over and damaging your tent, as well as using them to keep your fishing rods protected, but perhaps one of the most inventive uses is turning them into an affordable, temporary kayak rack for your car. As per Instructables, all you need is a couple of noodles, some basic straps, and some creativity. Then, you can safely transport your kayak to any lake, river, or coastline without investing in an expensive permanent rack.
Start by placing three noodles on your car's roof, spaced apart to match the length of your kayak. The noodles act as a cushion, protecting both your kayak and your vehicle while keeping everything stable during transit. Then, add straps horizontally around the kayak and under the roof of your car. Finally, attach bungee cords vertically to the front and back of the kayak to keep it facing the right direction. In just a few minutes, you'll have a lightweight, budget-friendly rack that's ready for your next adventure.
Other alternatives to the pool noodle hack
The main idea of the pool noodle hack is to add a foam or cushioned layer between both items, so the kayak, for example, won't scratch your car, but can be easily stored and transported. One YouTuber showed how he used the pool noodle hack, but to add durability and another way for the chords to attach, he put a PVC pipe through the hole.
On a recent Reddit thread on how to transport your kayak, one commenter added that they put an old dog bed on the roof of their car, stating that it works like a charm. Similarly, you can use rolled-up yoga mats, carpet strips, or even soft foam blocks as cushioning, pretty much anything, round, durable, and with enough cushion to withstand the weight of the kayak. No matter which method you choose, the key is ensuring the kayak stays stable and secure during transit. Adding bungee cords or straps in multiple directions helps prevent movement and gives peace of mind, letting you focus on the adventure ahead rather than worrying about your gear. With a little creativity, safe kayak transport doesn't have to break the bank.
Are you the outdoorsy type and want more tips? This simple pool noodle hack will keep your tent safe while you camp.