A Dollar Store Pool Noodle Hack Makes An Affordable Temporary Kayak Rack For Your Car

For DIY lovers, there is one surprising tool that is taking the outdoor recreation industry by storm, and that's pool noodles. There are pool noodle hacks that will keep you from tripping over and damaging your tent, as well as using them to keep your fishing rods protected, but perhaps one of the most inventive uses is turning them into an affordable, temporary kayak rack for your car. As per Instructables, all you need is a couple of noodles, some basic straps, and some creativity. Then, you can safely transport your kayak to any lake, river, or coastline without investing in an expensive permanent rack.

Start by placing three noodles on your car's roof, spaced apart to match the length of your kayak. The noodles act as a cushion, protecting both your kayak and your vehicle while keeping everything stable during transit. Then, add straps horizontally around the kayak and under the roof of your car. Finally, attach bungee cords vertically to the front and back of the kayak to keep it facing the right direction. In just a few minutes, you'll have a lightweight, budget-friendly rack that's ready for your next adventure.