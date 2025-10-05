There's nothing like an all-inclusive vacation, especially when you're sunnily sailing onboard one of the best-reviewed Caribbean cruises. The last thing you want to worry about is whipping out your wallet in paradise. That's unless doing so can actually save you a fair bit of money, which it very well can when it comes to buying a cruise drink package. Cruise drink packages are meant to cover your onboard beverage needs by bundling together everything from specialty coffees and wine to smoothies and cocktails for a singular, pre-paid fee. Depending on the package, they can be a great deal for particularly thirsty cruisers, but a hard swallow for others. One big reason you'll want to avoid buying that cruise drink package is that many cruise lines require a cabin-wide purchase. This means if you purchase a drink package, every adult in your cabin must purchase the same drink package, too.

Expect to pay between $60 to $100+ per person, per day for alcoholic drink packages that include beer, wine, cocktails, and spirits. At the low end, two adults traveling in the same cabin on a 7-day Carnival Cruise who opt to purchase the $69.95 "Cheers!" package just added a whopping $979.30 to the price of their cruise. Paying $489.65 for the package might be worth it for you, but what if the other adult in your cabin doesn't indulge like you do, or abstains from alcohol altogether?

Sure, drinks like water, coffee, soft drinks, juice, and smoothies may be included, but will your cabin mate consume enough in a week to justify the price? Chances are they won't, considering that many cruise lines actually allow passengers to bring water, soft drinks, and even a bottle of wine onboard for free.