How To Book The Most Affordable Room On A Cruise
In today's world of endless choices, it might be overwhelming to search through the plethora of options for voyages by sea. Vessels range from one of the world's largest cruises with multi-level waterparks to small ships offering a budget-friendly getaway. If you're a potential cruiser looking for excellent value for money, it may also seem impossible to separate the good deals from the bad deals, especially with all the different packages offered and confusing additional fees. But, in general, there are a few surefire ways to snag an affordable room on your next cruise.
The most obvious money-saver is to select the lowest room category — almost always an inside cabin or one with an obstructed view. The former, a room built within the interior of the ship, has no windows, balconies, or other visual connectors to the outside world (though some cruise lines have gotten creative with their interior cabins by furnishing them with LED screens that show real-time views of the ocean). The latter, meanwhile, has a structure or object blocking part of the view, like a beam or lifeboat. These two types of rooms are cheaper because they're usually quite compact, and most passengers prefer to enjoy the scenery from the comfort of their cabins.
But, if you can sacrifice this, then it's a great economical choice — keep in mind that you'll be able to catch those jaw-dropping vistas from public spaces on the ship, including the rooftop pool decks and restaurants. Additionally, if you're prone to seasickness, rooms that are more centrally located within the ship are the most stable and least nausea-inducing. Most of the time, booking this type of cabin is your best bet for saving money. However, there are additional ways to find an affordable room that isn't also the least desirable one.
Other ways to save on your next cruise
One of the primary ways to save on your room is by booking as early as possible. New voyages are announced months or sometimes even years in advance, so if you reserve as soon as sales open, you'll likely get a cabin at a decent rate. Alternatively, if you enjoy living on the edge, booking after final payments are due for a particular sailing can land you a steep discount. People tend to cancel before that last payment when their plans change, leaving the cruise with rooms they need to offload quickly.
If you don't mind less-than-perfect weather, cruising during the shoulder or off-season is another way to find a bargain. It varies with every destination, but typically, this is between September and November (after summer vacation and before the holidays). Older vessels — that come sans bells and whistles, and without attractions like the world's first ocean roller coaster — offer lower-priced sailings as well, since they have fewer facilities, less hype surrounding them, and they often cover less popular routes.
Finally, loyalty programs are your best friend. Even if you're new to cruising and don't have a preferred brand, enrollment is free, so it doesn't hurt to sign up. Each program is different, but members usually receive tier-dependent perks, including onboard credit, complimentary beverage and photo packages, meals in specialty restaurants, and room upgrades (also, read Islands' guide on the best ways to get a free cabin upgrade for some additional tips). While you won't feel the benefits on your first couple of cruises, these programs will save you money down the line. Once you sign up, you'll also be registered for the cruise line's newsletter — which sounds boring, but you'll be the first to know about any flash sales and member-only discounts.
Important caveats about prioritizing your budget on a cruise
Budget is understandably a high priority for many passengers when searching for their ideal cruise package. However, there are some important caveats to share about the aforementioned money-saving tips — consider them carefully before you purchase that too-good-to-be-true, $250 Bahamian voyage. Firstly, if you're even mildly claustrophobic, then an interior cabin may feel like being inside an ocean-themed prison. While you hopefully won't pass the majority of your time here, you'll still need to spend several hours per day inside, so think about how this might make you feel.
Additionally, you may find a good deal on your room by booking after final payments are due; however, you'll have a limited selection, and airfare to the embarkation port can be significantly higher. There is also a reason why every destination has an off-season and why fares are much lower then. Your dreams of walking along sun-drenched, white-sand beaches in Jamaica may be shattered if you head there in the middle of hurricane season — and, of course, you're taking a risk, as your trip can be delayed or even canceled.
Before booking anything, read the terms thoroughly to understand what you're actually getting. You may think you're snagging a deal, but if your room rate doesn't include shore excursions, certain restaurants, gratuities, or specialty drinks, and if there are loads of "hidden" fees (which can sometimes nearly double the cost of the base price), then you could spend much more than anticipated. It might be better to upgrade to a suite that's pricier but has more inclusions. Weigh the pros and cons, and know what you'll need to have both an affordable and stress-free vacation on the seas. Then, book the room that best suits your primary financial and travel needs. Happy cruising!