The Timing Of Your Packing Matters More Than You Think (And You May Be Starting Too Late)

If you're like me, you probably wait until the night before to pack everything for a trip. No matter if it's packing one carry-on for a week-long getaway or two large suitcases for a long vacation, it can get overwhelming. For all of the Type-B travelers out there, the night before is sometimes the only way to think clearly. But according to InStyle, these kinds of travelers are behind the curve. In fact, they recommend people start packing up to two weeks in advance! Sheesh. That'll make some people want to wipe the sweat from their foreheads.

The reasoning is preparedness. If you can start packing early, you can really think through all the things you will need for the trip, and if something is missing, you have time to shop. It also is a great way to take the edge off when you're getting closer to your trip and feeling all the butterflies. Some travelers say the secret hack to packing isn't saving space in your luggage, it's the process that goes into it. On Travel Writer Rick Steves' Travel Forum, one planner commented that they pack three or four weeks in advance as a practice run to check the weight and make sure they didn't miss anything, and then repack a couple of days before the trip. Talk about dedication! So, if you're someone who waits until the last minute, you might want to take a page out of the planner's book.