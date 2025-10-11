The 'Heart Of Texas' Is A City At Hill Country's Edge With Serene Lake Scenes, Dining, And A Charming Downtown
A historic marker signifying the geographic center of Texas can be found along U.S. Route 377, nearly halfway between the cities of Brownwood and Brady. Since the latter is closest, standing roughly 20 miles away from the silver plaque, the community staked its claim as the true "Heart of Texas" — a slogan proudly displayed on a Texas-shaped stone monument outside the city's historic McCulloch County Courthouse.
Born as a ranching community, Brady's roots stretch back to the late 1800s, drawing its name from Brady Creek, which winds through the area. The city, which serves as the county seat of McCulloch County, lies right along the edge of Texas Hill Country, while farther southeast, is home to a beloved Texas state park called Enchanted Rock and one of Texas' coolest music scenes. It's only about a two-hour drive away from Austin, where one of the nearest international airports is located.
Brady has everything you could want in a small town — lovely rolling hills, a sprawling lake, and a charming downtown square lined with quaint boutiques and eateries. There are also several homey accommodations sprinkled across town, including the frozen-in-time Trucountry Inn Hotel, situated right on the town square. The historic red-brick inn, which dates back to 1923, is ranked the No. 1 hotel in the area on Tripadvisor. Get out in the wilds at HD River Retreat, a rustic lodge perched along the hills of the nearby San Saba River just outside of the city proper. Brady also has a few familiar brands, such as the Best Western Brady Inn and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
Lake adventures the Brady way
Soak up the searing Texas sun at the Brady Creek Reservoir, which lies just a few miles west of town. Known by locals as Brady Lake, the manmade lake was built in the 1960s and is a tributary of the San Saba River, which empties into the sprawling Colorado River. Featuring more than 2,000 surface acres, you can roam the vast waters in a boat or lounge out on the lake's 25 miles of sandy shoreline. If you don't have any gear, you can rent kayaks and paddleboards for an afternoon row at the Brady Lake Store, adjacent to Brady Lake Park on the eastern shore. There, you'll also find primitive campsites and RV hookup spots if you want to camp out for the night, as well as screened cabanas and picnic areas.
The woodsy, 44-acre Richards Park also boasts water views and has additional spots for RV and tent camping in town, with nightly rates of $25 and $10, respectively, at the time of writing. The park is especially popular during Labor Day weekend, when the city hosts its annual World Championship Barbecue Goat Cook-Off. Right next door is the Earnest O. Martin Park, which has a walking trail, butterfly garden, and a pool, open seasonally during the summer months. Grab all the golf gear you need and hit the links at the 9-hole, par-71 Brady Municipal Golf Course, where you can take your swing at the challenging water hazards.
Stroll through Brady's historic downtown square
Brady's downtown area looks like a scene straight out of the Old West. Gallop around the square, which is centered on the old McCulloch County Courthouse, a historic landmark that was constructed throughout the late 1800s, finally reaching completion at the turn of the century. The impressive structure was built in a Romanesque Revival style — sandstone walls, turrets, arched windows, and all.
Several eateries line the downtown district. Order a pint at Brady Brewing Co., or sink your teeth into a slice at Bourbon Street Pizza & Wine Bar. You can also tuck into Italian classics at Joe's Italian Ristorante, which is a top choice on Tripadvisor as far as restaurants go. You'll also find antique stores along the square, including the eclectic vintage shop D&J's Good Ole Days, which sells a smorgasbord of rare oddities. The Palace Theater stands next door, providing another snapshot of the past. Built in 1927, the venue showcases various films and live events throughout the year.
You can also immerse yourself in Brady's storied history at the Heart of Texas Museum, located a couple of blocks away. Housed in what used to be the old McCulloch County Jail, the 1900s-era three-story, red-brick building still has a hangman's noose on display, as well as various other relics from days of yore. Across town, the Heart of Texas Country Music Museum is another must-see. Memorabilia and costumes from more than 100 country music stars are on display, among them Patsy Cline, Dottie West, Ernest Tubb, and the Wilburn Brothers.