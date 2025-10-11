The 'Heart Of Texas' Is A City At Hill Country's Edge With Serene Lake Scenes, Dining, And A Charming Downtown

A historic marker signifying the geographic center of Texas can be found along U.S. Route 377, nearly halfway between the cities of Brownwood and Brady. Since the latter is closest, standing roughly 20 miles away from the silver plaque, the community staked its claim as the true "Heart of Texas" — a slogan proudly displayed on a Texas-shaped stone monument outside the city's historic McCulloch County Courthouse.

Born as a ranching community, Brady's roots stretch back to the late 1800s, drawing its name from Brady Creek, which winds through the area. The city, which serves as the county seat of McCulloch County, lies right along the edge of Texas Hill Country, while farther southeast, is home to a beloved Texas state park called Enchanted Rock and one of Texas' coolest music scenes. It's only about a two-hour drive away from Austin, where one of the nearest international airports is located.

Brady has everything you could want in a small town — lovely rolling hills, a sprawling lake, and a charming downtown square lined with quaint boutiques and eateries. There are also several homey accommodations sprinkled across town, including the frozen-in-time Trucountry Inn Hotel, situated right on the town square. The historic red-brick inn, which dates back to 1923, is ranked the No. 1 hotel in the area on Tripadvisor. Get out in the wilds at HD River Retreat, a rustic lodge perched along the hills of the nearby San Saba River just outside of the city proper. Brady also has a few familiar brands, such as the Best Western Brady Inn and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites.