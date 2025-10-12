This Popular European Cruise Line Is Coming To Galveston And Bringing A Texas Twist

While a big part of traveling is experiencing new things, having some familiar home comforts at hand makes the trip even more enjoyable — and now a leading European cruise line coming to Galveston, Texas, is fusing its signature continental flair with a distinct Lone Star swagger. When MSC Cruises drops anchor in Galveston starting November 2025, the Swiss-Italian cruise giant will bring its Mediterranean style to the Lone Star State, while also going all in on Texas hospitality, transforming its flagship vessel MSC Seascape into a floating tribute to Texas culture and Southern comfort.

If you are looking to treat your loved ones of all ages to a voyage, you'll be happy to know the MSC Seascape was crowned the Best Cruise for Families Overall by Forbes. You can dine in one of 15 venues with a dash of Texas flavors, sip your spicy margarita in one of 19 bars, and make memories with the younger mariners in your group at the Pirates Cove AquaPark, the kids and teens club, and the thrilling Robotron giant mechanical arm giving riders 360-degree ocean views suspended 174 feet above the sea.

For a splashy VIP experience, the MSC Yacht Club concept was voted Best Suite Complex by Cruise Critic and Best VIP Ship Within a Ship by The Points Guy. Designed for luxury, privacy, and personalized service, guests enjoy an exclusive area with an around-the-clock butler and keycard access to dedicated venues such as a private restaurant, lounge, sundeck, and pool.