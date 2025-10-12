This Popular European Cruise Line Is Coming To Galveston And Bringing A Texas Twist
While a big part of traveling is experiencing new things, having some familiar home comforts at hand makes the trip even more enjoyable — and now a leading European cruise line coming to Galveston, Texas, is fusing its signature continental flair with a distinct Lone Star swagger. When MSC Cruises drops anchor in Galveston starting November 2025, the Swiss-Italian cruise giant will bring its Mediterranean style to the Lone Star State, while also going all in on Texas hospitality, transforming its flagship vessel MSC Seascape into a floating tribute to Texas culture and Southern comfort.
If you are looking to treat your loved ones of all ages to a voyage, you'll be happy to know the MSC Seascape was crowned the Best Cruise for Families Overall by Forbes. You can dine in one of 15 venues with a dash of Texas flavors, sip your spicy margarita in one of 19 bars, and make memories with the younger mariners in your group at the Pirates Cove AquaPark, the kids and teens club, and the thrilling Robotron giant mechanical arm giving riders 360-degree ocean views suspended 174 feet above the sea.
For a splashy VIP experience, the MSC Yacht Club concept was voted Best Suite Complex by Cruise Critic and Best VIP Ship Within a Ship by The Points Guy. Designed for luxury, privacy, and personalized service, guests enjoy an exclusive area with an around-the-clock butler and keycard access to dedicated venues such as a private restaurant, lounge, sundeck, and pool.
On-board amenities with a Texas touch
If there's one thing Texans take as seriously as sports, it's their food — and MSC Cruises clearly did its homework on both. You'll never miss a game with the sports bar in the shape of a football where you can cheer for your team with fellow fans, or enjoy the game in one of the booths with private TVs.
As for the food, Josef Jungwirth, vice president of food and beverage operations at MSC Cruises U.S., said in a press release that the culinary team traveled throughout Texas, gathering inspiration for the ship's menus. You can expect to find huevos rancheros and chicken and waffles for breakfast, and roasted Texas-style prime rib, roasted corn and poblano, and buttermilk mashed potatoes for lunch and dinner. Or mix it up in the main dining room, picking Italian or Caribbean cuisine one day and Texas smoked beef brisket with jalapeño BBQ sauce the next.
The Lone Star touch doesn't stop at the table. MSC's "boot-scooting" entertainment lineup features live country music performances, line dancing lessons, and themed parties that capture Texas' vibrant spirit. MSC reassures guests that the popular shows and Broadway-style performances are always there, along with the introduction of new surprises to spice things up.
Planning your cruise from Galveston
Starting in November 2025, MSC Seascape will offer year-round, five- and seven-day Western Caribbean sailings starting at $349 per person (cruise only based on double occupancy), calling at sun-drenched ports such as Cozumel (Mexico), Roatán (Honduras), and other beautiful tropical destinations. The itineraries are designed to offer travelers planning their dream cruise vacation who live in the Southern states a convenient drive-to cruise option. No need for expensive flights — just head to Galveston, one of the most charming beach towns in America.
Just 45 minutes from the open sea, Galveston is the fourth most popular cruise home port in the U.S, consistently growing and expecting to reach 2 million passengers in 2026. The new 165,000-square-foot MSC terminal at Pier 16 will include a state-of-the-art parking garage and seamless white-glove treatment for MSC Yacht Club members, including their very own private check-in lounge.
If you prefer to fly, you can arrive at either of the two main Houston hubs. Houston Hobby Airport (HOU) is ideal for domestic travelers and offers your choice of transport: a shuttle service that takes you to and from the cruise terminal, or you can opt to take a taxi or ride share. For international arrivals, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is about 1.5 hours away from the port. To make the trip even smoother, why not tack on a couple of days in Galveston and switch to vacation mode even before you get to the dock?