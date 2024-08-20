One Of The Most Charming Beach Towns In America Is This Gorgeous Island City In Texas

In 1880, Galveston was the wealthiest city in America, by some measures, dubbed "The Wall Street of the Southwest." Its wealth and influence came from being at the nexus of shipping lines and railroads. In 1900, a hurricane devastated Galveston Island, killing 6000 people, and its character and economy continued to evolve as the town rebuilt. One of the most popular tourist activities in town is the Red Light District Tour: In the early 20th Century prostitution drove the economy and was practiced above board, and the district was visited by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Today Galveston remains a town full of contradictions and surprises: think world-class Victorian architecture, and equally world-class dive bars. It's close to Louisiana, so Cajun influences abound, and it throws the best Mardi Gras celebration this side of New Orleans, with virtually every building draped in glittery green and purple garlands. It's steeped in history, with an urban vibe left over from its 19th Century heyday as a center of Southwestern commerce, yet it's also a laid-back beach town where you can take a dolphin-watching tour or sit in a thatched shack with a Mai Tai.

For a beach day full of frolicsome fun and people-watching, you can head to family-friendly Stewart Beach on the east end of town. Hiking and kayaking more your style? You don't have to go all the way to pristine, remote Mustang Island – just head to gorgeous, windswept Galveston Island State Park.

