One Of The Most Charming Beach Towns In America Is This Gorgeous Island City In Texas
In 1880, Galveston was the wealthiest city in America, by some measures, dubbed "The Wall Street of the Southwest." Its wealth and influence came from being at the nexus of shipping lines and railroads. In 1900, a hurricane devastated Galveston Island, killing 6000 people, and its character and economy continued to evolve as the town rebuilt. One of the most popular tourist activities in town is the Red Light District Tour: In the early 20th Century prostitution drove the economy and was practiced above board, and the district was visited by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Lyndon B. Johnson.
Today Galveston remains a town full of contradictions and surprises: think world-class Victorian architecture, and equally world-class dive bars. It's close to Louisiana, so Cajun influences abound, and it throws the best Mardi Gras celebration this side of New Orleans, with virtually every building draped in glittery green and purple garlands. It's steeped in history, with an urban vibe left over from its 19th Century heyday as a center of Southwestern commerce, yet it's also a laid-back beach town where you can take a dolphin-watching tour or sit in a thatched shack with a Mai Tai.
For a beach day full of frolicsome fun and people-watching, you can head to family-friendly Stewart Beach on the east end of town. Hiking and kayaking more your style? You don't have to go all the way to pristine, remote Mustang Island – just head to gorgeous, windswept Galveston Island State Park.
History buffs will love Galveston
The 1892 Bishop's Palace is a stone castle guarded by bronze dragons, but it's just one of a seemingly endless number of historic mansions and homes that line the streets of the stately East End Historic District. By far, the best way to see this part of Galveston is by bicycle, whether you bring your own or rent one. A fire in 1885 destroyed a big section of this district, and the well-heeled locals rebuilt in the flamboyant, ornate Victorian style of the era. Every lovingly restored home here is loaded with quirky, picturesque detail. Picture San Francisco without the hills — and with palm trees. And those Fat Tuesday decorations really do have to be seen to be believed, as Galvestonians embrace the holiday with Caribbean-style Mardi Gras flair.
Heading toward the Strand, you'll find restaurants and shops in historic brick buildings. Catch a show at The Grand, Galveston's 1894 opera house, or grab a swivel stool at the soda fountain in the meticulously restored 1917 Star Drug Store.
And after your historic tour, there are few things more exhilarating than steering your two-wheeled steed through the surf on Galveston's packed sand beach, throwing up a glorious rooster tail of foamy water behind you as you blow past the Pleasure Pier (just be sure to give the bike a rinse-down immediately after to prevent rust).
Where to eat and drink in Galveston
You can shop for jewelry and beachy home goods as souvenirs on the Strand (pictured), but for the best eats, you'll have to leave history behind and head for the island's commercial streets. The Cajun Greek is located on an un-lovely thoroughfare, but you'll forget all about it the moment you sink your teeth into the locals' favorite obsession: fried pickles. How is this dish Cajun? Or Greek? We don't know, nor do we care, just pass the Creole mayo. Another cult favorite that's a culinary mash-up is Viet Cajun, a hole-in-the-wall cafe right across from a lonely stretch of beach that serves a gloriously spicy crawfish boil in season.
The Longboard Pool Bar at the beachfront Hilton Hotel is a surf-themed shack where you can order a summery cocktail and enjoy the indoor/outdoor ambiance. Galveston is known for its dive bars, and the most iconic of them all is the Poop Deck, where raucous revelers toast the town from a balcony overlooking the Gulf. "I walked into this bar and saw a pirate, a cowboy, and a bandido" writes one Tripadvisor visitor. "It's a character magnet." For craft cocktails, head to festive Daquiri Time Out in the trending WeMa (West Market) neighborhood, then cross the street to Maceo Spice & Import Company for a bowl of gumbo and a muffuletta.