Nebraska's Stylish Omaha Neighborhood Is A Charming Escape Packed With Funky Bars And Dog-Friendly Spots
Nebraska has plenty of cities and towns worth visiting, like Kearney, an underrated shopping hub, and the small town of Papillion. But when it comes to influence, infrastructure, and cultural momentum, Omaha stands out from the pack. As the state's largest city and a major Midwestern hub, Omaha has lots of diversity, identity, and industry. One neighborhood that illustrates Omaha's uniqueness is Little Bohemia. Located just south of downtown and easily reached via South 13th Street, this district honors its Czech immigrant population while encouraging and supporting new ideas.
The area is marked by a distinctive building style, which sees residential homes built behind storefronts. Included on the National Register of Historic Places, Little Bohemia offers the kind of architectural depth and modern flair that defines true urban renaissance with institutions like the historic Prague Hotel and new developments like the Boho Flats. The neighborhood also features the Bohemian Gardens, a reimagined former dance hall now serving as a scenic venue for weddings, wellness retreats, and cultural events.
Little Bohemia's bar scene
In Little Bohemia's bar scene, visitors can enjoy a variety of drinks — from delicious Hawaiian cocktails like Mai Tai's to classics like old-fashioneds — at a variety of quirky and unique establishments. At Beercade 2.0, nostalgia reigns alongside 30 rotating craft beers on tap and more than 50 vintage arcade games, from "Ms. Pac-Man" to Skee-Ball. This retro haven also hosts monthly pinball tournaments, making it a favorite among gamers and beer aficionados alike. Just down the street, Fizzy's Fountain & Liquors blends 1950s soda shop charm with creative mixology. Here, guests order from vintage rotary phones and sip float cocktails, slushies, and ice cream beverages made with local Coneflower Creamery ice cream, all while enjoying a quirky menu of comfort-food staples like fried bologna sandwiches and homemade pie.
For something more intimate, the Tiny House Bar delivers on both personality and craft. Tucked into a 110-year-old home, it features whimsical interiors, inventive cocktails, and Omaha's only drive-through bar. The Platypus Bar, its stylish sister spot, leans into bold design and a proudly queer-friendly atmosphere with a rotating cocktail list and standout bites like the Block 16 panini.
Take your furry friend to the Omaha Dog Bar
Dog lovers visiting Little Bohemia will be delighted to learn about the Omaha Dog Bar. Located at 1231 South 14th Street, the innovative establishment offers an off-leash dog park, cocktail bar, and social club all rolled into one. Opened in February 2021, it remains the only establishment of its kind in Nebraska. Its 17,000-square-foot layout includes 12,000 square feet of fenced-in outdoor turf and 5,000 square feet of indoor space, allowing pups to run, socialize, and cool off no matter the season.
The bar offers a rotating cocktail menu, local craft beers, mocktails, and a variety of food options — some designed just for canine guests. Visitors can also access self-service dog baths, shop local pet products, or attend one of the many hosted events like trivia nights, breed-specific meetups, or outdoor movie screenings. Day passes are $12 per dog at the time of writing, while monthly and annual memberships (perfect for locals) unlock added perks. Guests must be 18 years old or older, and Bark Rangers are always present to monitor safety and fun. Clean, well-organized, and community-driven, the Omaha Dog Bar is a must-visit stop for dog owners exploring Omaha's charming neighborhood. For more community fun, you can enjoy drinks, activities, and food trucks at the annual Little Bo Backyard Bash, which also welcomes dogs. As long as you avoid the common mistakes people make when traveling with their pets, you and your furry friend should have a wonderful time in Omaha's Little Bohemia.