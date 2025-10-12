Nebraska's Stylish Omaha Neighborhood Is A Charming Escape Packed With Funky Bars And Dog-Friendly Spots

Nebraska has plenty of cities and towns worth visiting, like Kearney, an underrated shopping hub, and the small town of Papillion. But when it comes to influence, infrastructure, and cultural momentum, Omaha stands out from the pack. As the state's largest city and a major Midwestern hub, Omaha has lots of diversity, identity, and industry. One neighborhood that illustrates Omaha's uniqueness is Little Bohemia. Located just south of downtown and easily reached via South 13th Street, this district honors its Czech immigrant population while encouraging and supporting new ideas.

The area is marked by a distinctive building style, which sees residential homes built behind storefronts. Included on the National Register of Historic Places, Little Bohemia offers the kind of architectural depth and modern flair that defines true urban renaissance with institutions like the historic Prague Hotel and new developments like the Boho Flats. The neighborhood also features the Bohemian Gardens, a reimagined former dance hall now serving as a scenic venue for weddings, wellness retreats, and cultural events.