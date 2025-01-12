Avoid Crowds At An Underrated Nebraska City With Premium Lodging, Shopping, And Wildlife Views
Tourists visiting Nebraska are usually there to enjoy a college football game in Lincoln or walk through the world's largest indoor desert at the Omaha Zoo. But there's more to the Cornhusker State than these two cities, and if you want to enjoy an uncrowded getaway in the Midwest, Kearney is a surprisingly great option. Home to around 34,000 people and tucked away in the middle of the state, it's probably not the first place you'd expect to find great shopping, lodging, and awe-inspiring natural phenomena.
Kearney is one of the best places in the world to witness the annual Sandhill Crane migration, with millions of the majestic birds settling in the Platte River Valley before continuing their northward commute. The city's charming downtown is also home to a few fantastic restaurants and shops, and the captivating Archway is bound to catch the attention of anyone traveling down Highway 80. There's much more to Kearney than meets the eye, making it an underrated way to enjoy the good life while relaxing in Nebraska's rolling countryside.
Kearney's best lodging, shopping, dining, and museums
Finding lodging near Kearney can be a challenge, as whittling down all the options is a daunting task. Along with an assortment of hotels and motels, Kearney has unique accommodations like Burchell's White Hill Farmhouse Inn. This charming bed and breakfast is located 20 minutes from downtown, close to Nebraska's underrated "Christmas City." You could also try Temple Lofts on the Bricks, offering historic spaces in the heart of downtown near Kearney's best attractions.
If you decide to stay at Temple Lofts, be sure to check out Alley Rose. The nearby restaurant is one of the most popular in Kearney, giving you a chance to indulge in savory prime rib and exclusive wines in an elegant setting. A nice selection of local Nebraska beers is also available, including those from the Kinkaider and Zipline breweries. For something beyond burgers and steak, head over to Suwannee Thai Cuisine for a curated selection of authentic Asian food. Round out your day with a shopping spree at the Rustic Patch gift shop, the All In Boutique clothing store, and the Central Mercantile kitchenware store and bakery.
Multiple museums can be found in Kearney, including the Museum of Nebraska Art, Kearney Area Children's Museum, and Fort Kearny State Historical Park. The most intriguing is undoubtedly the Archway. The eye-catching structure, perched across Highway 80, examines the Oregon Trail, the Pony Express Station, and the development of the transcontinental railroad.
Witness the awe-inspiring Sandhill Crane migration
Kearney is probably already on your radar if you're an avid birdwatcher, as the town is one of the best places in the world to witness the Sandhill Crane migration. From February to the middle of April every year, approximately 1 million Sandhill Cranes make a pit stop in the Platte River Valley before continuing their journey north. Visiting during this time of year promises a chance to see a natural phenomenon unlike anything else in the country, so be sure to pack a good pair of binoculars.
Rowe Sanctuary is arguably the best viewing spot, with about 3,000 acres nestled along the Platte River. It also offers guided viewing experiences, though you'll need to reserve a spot in advance. Along with serving as a great viewing point, Rowe Sanctuary features an excellent visitor center and a few walking trails.
Since the cranes will land all over Kearney during their migration, you're bound to see them just about everywhere you look. Public viewing spots like the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, Plautz Viewing Platform, and Windmill State Park are excellent alternatives if you find Rowe Sanctuary overcrowded. Regardless of where you view the Sandhill Cranes, be sure to practice good etiquette — never approach the birds, disturb other viewers, or impede the flow of traffic by parking in roadways. For even more Midwest adventures, consider heading out to a sandy, windswept road in Nebraska that is one of America's most beautiful.