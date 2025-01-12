Avoid Crowds At An Underrated Nebraska City With Premium Lodging, Shopping, And Wildlife Views

Finding lodging near Kearney can be a challenge, as whittling down all the options is a daunting task. Along with an assortment of hotels and motels, Kearney has unique accommodations like Burchell's White Hill Farmhouse Inn. This charming bed and breakfast is located 20 minutes from downtown, close to Nebraska's underrated "Christmas City." You could also try Temple Lofts on the Bricks, offering historic spaces in the heart of downtown near Kearney's best attractions.

If you decide to stay at Temple Lofts, be sure to check out Alley Rose. The nearby restaurant is one of the most popular in Kearney, giving you a chance to indulge in savory prime rib and exclusive wines in an elegant setting. A nice selection of local Nebraska beers is also available, including those from the Kinkaider and Zipline breweries. For something beyond burgers and steak, head over to Suwannee Thai Cuisine for a curated selection of authentic Asian food. Round out your day with a shopping spree at the Rustic Patch gift shop, the All In Boutique clothing store, and the Central Mercantile kitchenware store and bakery.

Multiple museums can be found in Kearney, including the Museum of Nebraska Art, Kearney Area Children's Museum, and Fort Kearny State Historical Park. The most intriguing is undoubtedly the Archway. The eye-catching structure, perched across Highway 80, examines the Oregon Trail, the Pony Express Station, and the development of the transcontinental railroad.