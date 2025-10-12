Avoid Getting Altitude Sickness With These Handy Preparation Tips Before Traveling

So much of hiking is about preparation. You'll need the right gear, a decent understanding of trail maps, enough water and supplies, and some working knowledge of the wildlife in the area — you'll want to know what to do if you're out hiking and see a bear, for example. Some eventualities don't seem so obvious at the outset, like packing altitude sickness tablets, which help your body adjust more quickly to lower oxygen levels. But it's a good one to remember, because there's nothing worse than feeling nauseous and weary at 10,000 feet.

There are some things you can do to mitigate altitude sickness if you experience it on a hike, like descending to lower elevations. But prevention is often the best course of action, and the first stage of prevention is knowing what altitude sickness is and which symptoms to look out for. It kicks in when your body doesn't have time to adjust to the lower oxygen levels in the atmosphere at higher elevations. There are three distinct forms of altitude sickness: Acute mountain sickness (AMS), a mild, common form of the condition; high altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), when the condition begins to affect your lungs, filling them with liquid, and; high altitude cerebral edema (HACE), the most severe form of the condition, causing your brain to swell.

Altitude sickness is rare below 8,000 feet — for reference, the highest point in the Appalachian Trail is only 6,643 feet — but most people who ascend to 11,000 feet too quickly will develop AMS. Symptoms include feelings of malaise, like headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, loss of appetite, and in more extreme cases of the condition, vision changes caused by ruptured blood vessels in your retina. AMS may pass once your body adjusts, but both HAPE and HACE require immediate treatment.