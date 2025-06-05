What To Do If You're Out Hiking Or Camping And You See A Bear

One of the things campers and hikers have to remember when out in the wilderness is that they're likely not alone. Even if you're doing a solo hike, you're in the habitat of other creatures, and some of them may be dangerous. This includes bears, and while it may be an incredible experience to spy a wild animal from afar, having one up close may put you in danger of injury or even death. In some cases, a bear sighting may be something you're hoping for. You may have even gone out of your way to visit a national park where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear. In others, it may be a shock. Whatever the circumstance, it's important to know what to do if you encounter one. You also need to keep in mind that bears, adorable as they can be, are wild animals. No wildlife selfie is worth your life, so forget the picture and consider your safety.

The first thing to do before you head out for a hike or camping trip is to be aware of bears in the area by checking in with any visitor center, website, or backcountry office for information on recent sightings. Knowing you're going into bear country is important. You can also make sure a bear isn't going to be surprised by you by making a lot of noise when you hike. You can wear a bell (though make sure it's a loud one), talk a lot, or even sing a happy song. Bears usually like to avoid humans, so they might head in a different direction.