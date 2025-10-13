'The Gateway To New Hampshire' Is A Petite City Packed With Artisanal Allure, Family Fun, And Rural Charm

Salem, New Hampshire, is a quiet rural town full of rural New England charm. No, this is not the Salem that's known for its history of witchcraft and spooky lore. In fact, Salem, New Hampshire, is full of family-friendly fun and deep history in agriculture and manufacturing. While on the smaller side compared to its neighbors like Nashua, which has a charming island park in the heart of its city, Salem still has a ton to see and do, including New Hampshire's oldest theme parks.

The easiest way to get to Salem is to fly into the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport or the Boston Logan Airport, and then drive up by car. While these airports are a state away, it'll only take you about 50 minutes without traffic up Interstate-93. Once you reach Salem, you'll be greeted by beautiful deciduous trees and lots of rivers, ponds, and waterways for outdoor fun. But the rural beauty of Salem won't be undone by the cute downtown shops full of artists and craftspeople.

For the most luxurious stay, consider booking a room at The Artisan Hotel, which is a boutique hotel experience filled with elevated comforts like spa treatments at Bella Viaggio and award-winning fine dining. This hotel also has amenities like the state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms and the seasonal outdoor pool, overlooking the gorgeous views of the Grand Lawn and the Tuscan Lake.