'The Gateway To New Hampshire' Is A Petite City Packed With Artisanal Allure, Family Fun, And Rural Charm
Salem, New Hampshire, is a quiet rural town full of rural New England charm. No, this is not the Salem that's known for its history of witchcraft and spooky lore. In fact, Salem, New Hampshire, is full of family-friendly fun and deep history in agriculture and manufacturing. While on the smaller side compared to its neighbors like Nashua, which has a charming island park in the heart of its city, Salem still has a ton to see and do, including New Hampshire's oldest theme parks.
The easiest way to get to Salem is to fly into the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport or the Boston Logan Airport, and then drive up by car. While these airports are a state away, it'll only take you about 50 minutes without traffic up Interstate-93. Once you reach Salem, you'll be greeted by beautiful deciduous trees and lots of rivers, ponds, and waterways for outdoor fun. But the rural beauty of Salem won't be undone by the cute downtown shops full of artists and craftspeople.
For the most luxurious stay, consider booking a room at The Artisan Hotel, which is a boutique hotel experience filled with elevated comforts like spa treatments at Bella Viaggio and award-winning fine dining. This hotel also has amenities like the state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms and the seasonal outdoor pool, overlooking the gorgeous views of the Grand Lawn and the Tuscan Lake.
Artistic scene in Salem
One of the special things about Salem, New Hampshire, is the artistic scene. From cooking classes to painting by the pavilion, the quirky and the beautiful is all appreciated. While you visit, you may want to consider enrolling in a hands-on class to connect with your artistic side, but if your art projects usually end up looking like a toddler's attempt at that "easy" Instagram how-to, there are plenty of shops where you can find unique souvenirs for your friends or home.
For fun finds created by local artists, visit Locally Made at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Here, you'll find everything from homemade baking mixes and condiments to pottery, jewelry, and clothing. The Tuscan Village shopping area also has some cute boutique shops, one of which is at the aforementioned The Artisan Hotel.
But for the best crafts, visit one of Salem's craft fairs. The Salem Autumn Craft Fair happens in September, with vendors offering arts, crafts, and food. Then, around the holidays, Derry Salem Elks hosts the Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair. No matter where you find your keepsakes, Salem's artistic scene stands out as a unique choice.
Family fun in Salem
For the most family fun, you can't go wrong with Canobie Lake Park, which is the oldest theme park in New Hampshire. Built in 1902, this amusement park marries thrilling rides and carnival games with the deep-rooted history of Salem, New Hampshire. Thrill-seekers will enjoy rides like Untamed and the Yankee Cannonball, while others might enjoy classics like the double-decker Venetian Carousel or the sky ride. They also have a heritage trail, where you can learn all about the park's horticultural roots.
One of the most interesting places to visit here is America's Stonehenge. That's right, even though this is technically the wrong Salem, there's some mystical heritage here, too. No one really knows who built this maze of walls, but it seems like it was used as an ancient astrological calendar, similar to Stonehenge in England. The trail is about a half mile long and is stroller friendly, but unfortunately there are no pets allowed due to the alpacas on site.
Salem also has many opportunities for swimming! Canobie Lake Park has a waterpark section called Castaway Island (no lake access here since Canobie Lake is a reservoir), but if you want to go to a more secluded place to cool off, head to the Millville Lake Beach Swimming Area. Charming and rural, Salem keeps all of its New England charm with just a touch of the mystic to keep it interesting. If you're planning to visit, don't forget to stop by Windham, which has one of New England's most timeless castles.