Uncover The Secrets Of Salem's Witchcraft History While Visiting Hocus Pocus Film Locations
Every year, over 1 million visitors arrive in Salem, Massachusetts, to celebrate Halloween. Due to the town's association with witchcraft trials in the 1600s and the jailing and execution of over 150 accused men, women, and children, Salem has become one of the most bustling October destinations. The visitors don't just come to hear the tales of Sarah Good, Tituba, Elizabeth Howe, John Proctor, and other victims of colonial America's witch mania — the town has become an icon for all things that go bump in the night and the magic, fantasy, and cosplay that comes with it.
This reputation, along with Salem's historic neighborhoods — some buildings go back to the 1600s — the town became a ready-made Hollywood film set. Countless plays, novels, TV shows, and films are set in Salem, including Arthur Miller's "The Crucible," episodes of the 1960s show "Bewitched," and, of course, that movie that every kid remembers watching on Halloween: "Hocus Pocus." The Salem-set spooky comedy stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as witches returned to wreak havoc on the city that hanged them. While the movie bombed on its release, it's become a cult classic today that ranks high on nearly every Halloween watchlist and sees regular tours in Salem celebrating the movie as they visit its filming locations. However, don't visit Salem during October if you hate crowds — these locations can be seen year-round, and the town gets very congested the closer we get to Halloween.
Visit these Salem sites in Hocus Pocus
A number of Salem locations make appearances in "Hocus Pocus," and many are still around today for you to visit. The first, Pioneer Village, located in Forest River Park, appears during the opening scenes of historic Salem. It makes perfect sense to let Pioneer Village double as historic Salem, as the living history museum recreates the world of 1630 Massachusetts. It's here that the Sanderson Sisters pun, sing, and giggle their way to the noose. Just outside, find the modest home of modern-day characters Max (Omri Katz) and Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) at 4 Ocean Avenue. Closer to the center of Salem and far more luxurious is the home of the character Allison Watts (Vinessa Shaw), who hosts an elaborate costume party for her friends. The big home she lives in is actually the Ropes Mansion, a famous 18th-century estate now managed by the Peabody Essex Museum.
Head a few blocks east into downtown Salem, past the "Bewitched" statue, and find the site of the film's Halloween party, where the Sanderson Sisters "put a spell on you" in musical fashion. The real building is Salem's Old Town Hall, a federal style building from 1816 that now hosts events, receptions, and shows. Derby Square out front is a popular gathering point for tours and for the weekly farmers market. Find another cluster of "Hocus Pocus" sites 10 minutes away around Salem Common. This broad, handsome, 8-acre park dating back to the time of the Witch Trials is where Allison turns down Max and returns his note after school. The kids' school — the "prison for children" as Winifred Sanderson declares — is on the south side of the Common. Most of the interiors for these scenes were shot on Hollywood sound stages.
Visit some Hocus Pocus filming sites outside Salem
Next to Salem is the town of Marblehead, and the similarities in size, architecture, and landscape make it an ideal stunt double for Salem. It takes center stage in the cemetery scene where Max meets the bullies. That's not a film set, but Old Burial Hill in the center of Marblehead. Established in 1638, it's one of the country's oldest cemeteries. It's also hallowed ground for the 600 Revolutionary War soldiers, many in unmarked graves. The intricate carvings on the stones, including skeletons, hourglasses, scythes, and angels, turn each grave into a story that captivates as much as it educates.
Before concluding your "Hocus Pocus" tour, pay tribute to the unfortunate victims who made Salem synonymous with witchcraft. Two memorials mark the witch trials: the stone Salem Witch Trials Memorial in downtown Salem and Proctor's Ledge Memorial on the outskirts. See actual artifacts from the trial and victims at the Salem Witch Trials 1692 exhibition at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem. Also step inside the Witch House. Built in 1675, it was home to Judge Jonathan Corwin, who presided over the trials. Consider doing your "Hocus Pocus" tour as part of larger trip visiting these other top East Coast locations for fall fun. And if you love '90s Halloween films from your childhood, consider visiting St. Helens in Oregon, where "Halloweentown" was filmed.