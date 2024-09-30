Uncover The Secrets Of Salem's Witchcraft History While Visiting Hocus Pocus Film Locations

Every year, over 1 million visitors arrive in Salem, Massachusetts, to celebrate Halloween. Due to the town's association with witchcraft trials in the 1600s and the jailing and execution of over 150 accused men, women, and children, Salem has become one of the most bustling October destinations. The visitors don't just come to hear the tales of Sarah Good, Tituba, Elizabeth Howe, John Proctor, and other victims of colonial America's witch mania — the town has become an icon for all things that go bump in the night and the magic, fantasy, and cosplay that comes with it.

This reputation, along with Salem's historic neighborhoods — some buildings go back to the 1600s — the town became a ready-made Hollywood film set. Countless plays, novels, TV shows, and films are set in Salem, including Arthur Miller's "The Crucible," episodes of the 1960s show "Bewitched," and, of course, that movie that every kid remembers watching on Halloween: "Hocus Pocus." The Salem-set spooky comedy stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as witches returned to wreak havoc on the city that hanged them. While the movie bombed on its release, it's become a cult classic today that ranks high on nearly every Halloween watchlist and sees regular tours in Salem celebrating the movie as they visit its filming locations. However, don't visit Salem during October if you hate crowds — these locations can be seen year-round, and the town gets very congested the closer we get to Halloween.

