The Clever Search Engine Hack For Booking An Airbnb Property Direct And Avoiding The Platform Fees
You know that feeling when you find the perfect Airbnb, only to click "Reserve" and suddenly your $120-a-night getaway has ballooned into $200? Yeah, we've all been there. Those annoying platform fees sneak up fast, and while Airbnb now shows them more clearly upfront, they can still sting. The good news is there's a clever and easy trick travelers are using to avoid high Airbnb fees altogether: a reverse image search on the property's photos.
So how bad are these extra charges, really? Airbnb typically takes a service fee from guests of around 14.1% to 16.5% of the booking subtotal. On top of that, hosts usually charge a cleaning fee, which varies widely but often falls between $50 and $150 per stay, depending on the size and style of the property. Put it all together, and a simple weekend getaway can end up costing hundreds more than you expected. Airbnb now displays the total price upfront in default search results — a change rolled out globally in April 2025 to improve transparency — but this doesn't make its accommodations any cheaper.
A reverse image search on the listing photos will help you find where else the property has been listed. Of course, there's a trade-off with this alternative. Airbnb's service fees do buy you some protections, like dispute resolution and refund support if things go south. But if you're comfortable with relying on the host's word, you can find budget alternatives to the overwhelming Airbnb fees.
It only takes a few clicks to reverse image search
Here's what you need to do before booking any accommodation. If you're on your phone, take a screenshot of a property photo, and drop it into Google Images, Bing Visual Search, or TinEye. Or, if you're on a computer, right-click one of the listing's photos, and choose "Search with Google Lens" if you're using Chrome or "Search in sidebar for image" if you're on Edge. The search engine will show you other websites where that exact photo shows up.
Chances are, you'll find that exact same house or apartment listed elsewhere, as most hosts often use the same photos of their property across multiple platforms, like Booking.com, Vrbo, or even their own personal websites or a local property manager's site. From there, you can often reach the host directly and book without going through Airbnb, and of course, without handing over that extra 14% fee.
In fact, Airbnb also charges hosts fees of their own — usually around 3% per booking, or 14% to 16% in the "single fee" (host-only fee) model. Booking.com and Vrbo also charge host fees, but if you can book with them directly through their websites, the host keeps more of their earnings, and you get a lower total price. It's one of those rare win-wins in travel. Just make sure to take a look at the listing's reviews to check for red flags that could ruin your getaway.