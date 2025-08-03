If Airbnb Fees Are Becoming Too Overwhelming, These Budget Alternatives Are The Way To Go

Back in 2007, Airbnb shook up the vacation rental industry, offering a cost-efficient alternative to hotels for travelers seeking the "live like a local" experience. However, with rising rental fees, added charges, and reports of unreasonable house rules or homes that just aren't cutting it, some savvy travelers are migrating to alternative booking platforms.

There's no denying Airbnb's dominance in the vacation rental market; after all, they pocketed 44% of worldwide short-term rental revenue in 2024, according to a Skift Research survey. Fortunately, there are cheaper options available. From last-minute bargain platforms to house-swapping networks, travelers don't have to settle for a service that's not meeting their needs.

You'll notice that Expedia Group's Vrbo (formerly VRBO) doesn't appear on this list. Although the platform is often mentioned in the same breath as Airbnb (sometimes even as a better choice), it isn't exactly a budget alternative. Both add a service fee to the base rate and often require a security deposit, leading to comparable prices across both sites. You also won't find area-specific short-term rental groups because there are too many to properly evaluate. However, if you're planning on staying in a city for a month or more, consider checking digital nomad or short-term rental groups on Facebook. For instance, travelers seeking vacation rentals in Bali should join "Bali Short & Long-term Rentals" or "Digital Nomads Bali." As always, be careful with your credit card information and research all properties thoroughly.