If Airbnb Fees Are Becoming Too Overwhelming, These Budget Alternatives Are The Way To Go
Back in 2007, Airbnb shook up the vacation rental industry, offering a cost-efficient alternative to hotels for travelers seeking the "live like a local" experience. However, with rising rental fees, added charges, and reports of unreasonable house rules or homes that just aren't cutting it, some savvy travelers are migrating to alternative booking platforms.
There's no denying Airbnb's dominance in the vacation rental market; after all, they pocketed 44% of worldwide short-term rental revenue in 2024, according to a Skift Research survey. Fortunately, there are cheaper options available. From last-minute bargain platforms to house-swapping networks, travelers don't have to settle for a service that's not meeting their needs.
You'll notice that Expedia Group's Vrbo (formerly VRBO) doesn't appear on this list. Although the platform is often mentioned in the same breath as Airbnb (sometimes even as a better choice), it isn't exactly a budget alternative. Both add a service fee to the base rate and often require a security deposit, leading to comparable prices across both sites. You also won't find area-specific short-term rental groups because there are too many to properly evaluate. However, if you're planning on staying in a city for a month or more, consider checking digital nomad or short-term rental groups on Facebook. For instance, travelers seeking vacation rentals in Bali should join "Bali Short & Long-term Rentals" or "Digital Nomads Bali." As always, be careful with your credit card information and research all properties thoroughly.
Whimstay
Like Airbnb and Vrbo, Whimstay is a booking platform that doesn't manage individual properties. However, unlike its competitors, this Bay Area start-up focuses on last-minute vacation rental deals with maximum savings within 30 days of traveling. In fact, Whimstay claims to save guests between 20% and 40% when compared to Airbnb and VRBO. While it's impossible to guarantee these types of discounts, satisfied travelers are quick to share their good fortune. "We saved over $100 per night on our first booking for a condo that was advertised on another major site," shared one guest on Tripadvisor.
Keep in mind that when you book through Whimstay, you're essentially betting on hosts not filling up their properties. If you're willing to take the gamble and acknowledge that you might end up paying more than you intended or be unable to find an accommodation, Whimstay is a good choice. However, if waiting until the last minute makes you feel anxious, consider another budget alternative.
Although originally geared towards property management companies, Whimstay opened up its platform to independent hosts in 2025. Currently, Whimstay boasts about 500,000 properties spread across North America and anticipates expanding into the European market.
Trusted Housesitters
If you love animals and can respectfully occupy other people's spaces, this one's for you. Founded in 2010, Trusted Housesitters is the largest house-sitting platform in the world, boasting 240,000 members. It connects vetted housesitters with pet owners around the world. While the pet owners travel, the sitter gets to stay in the house for free, taking care of the animals and property. From dogs to cats to reptiles and even livestock, the range of critters (and their unique needs) is truly incredible. In terms of cost, the sitter must pay an annual membership fee (between $129 and $259 at the time of writing) before building a profile and applying for sits.
Many sitters love the arrangement because it allows them to live like a local while enjoying the company of a furry friend. However, it's also important to keep in mind that cleanliness likely won't meet Airbnb or hotel standards — this is someone's home after all — and animals aren't always well-behaved. Additionally, make sure you and the host are on the same page in terms of responsibilities and obligations. As a rule of thumb, the best stays happen when the host and sitter have similar expectations.
Trusted Housesitter sits are available around the world, with a higher concentration in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. If you live in or are traveling to France, check out Nomador. This Paris-based platform offers similar services to Trusted Housesitters, with sits primarily in France and other European countries.
Agoda
Agoda is one of the world's largest travel platforms, connecting customers with services ranging from hotels to airport transfers, flights, and activities since 2005. Agoda also features vacation rentals and homes, which travelers sometimes find for a cheaper price than what's available on Airbnb. The site boasts rentals all around the world, but it's especially useful for destinations in Asia, such as Malaysia's largest city that's known as a melting pot.
To narrow your search, look in the "Homes and Apts" section on the Agoda site and add filters such as "flat/apartment," "entire house," or "villa." A few one-room bungalows or guesthouses might slip through the cracks, so check the listing to make sure it has everything you need. You can also refine your search in the general hotel section by adding room amenities filters like "kitchen" or "washing machine."
If you're willing to put in a little extra work, this sneaky hack for finding affordable rentals on Agoda is genius. First, check Airbnb's listings, zeroing in on specific apartment complexes or areas on the map. Next, go to Agoda's website or app and look for the same apartment. The host might use different names for the property, but you'll be able to identify it by looking at the pictures and description. Alternatively, see if you can find the name of the apartment complex or identifying features on the Airbnb listing (check photos of the lobby or entrance), and then locate an apartment in the same building through Agoda. You can also try this trick with Booking.com.
Home Exchange
If you have ever seen "The Holiday" (2006), you already have a vague — albeit romanticized — idea of what Home Exchange is about. Featuring 200,000 members and over 360,000 properties across 155 countries, this platform allows homeowners or renters to swap houses all over the world. "The places we've stayed? Never in a million years would I have paid for them outright," effused one Home Exchanger on reddit. "But with the exchange, it feels like you get access to these dreamy homes you'd never think to even look at on Airbnb."
Home Exchange offers two kinds of swaps: reciprocal and non-reciprocal. During a reciprocal exchange, you and the other member swap houses (either on the same dates or different dates). In a non-reciprocal exchange, you receive guest points and can use them to travel to a different destination at another time. The platform charges an annual fee of $235 at the time of writing.
Obviously, you must own or rent a property to use the site, and you'll have more success if your place is nice and/or in one of the world's most iconic vacation destinations. For some, the uncertainty of staying in someone else's home and worrying about property damage makes Home Exchange an undesirable option. Yet, the platform is a budget-friendly Airbnb alternative for small families (four people) with annual savings on vacation accommodations estimated at $2,000 per year.
RedWeek
You may think of timeshares as a dying breed, but about 10 million households in the U.S. own one, and many families are unable to use their guaranteed time at the property. Established in 2002, RedWeek bills itself as the world's largest timeshare marketplace, catering to over 3 million members. It's a good choice for travelers seeking all the amenities of a big resort at an average of 25% of the price offered on the timeshare company's official website.
The process is straightforward and very similar to Airbnb or Vrbo. Individual owners post their unused weeks, and then travelers buy them using RedWeek as a go-between. You can search by destination or resort and use filters such as "all-inclusive," "beaches," or "family-friendly." The site features a variety of top timeshare companies, such as Hilton Grand Vacations, Disney Vacation Club, and Club Wyndham. For added security, stick to verified listings that display a green "verified and protected" stamp. For these properties, secure online booking is available, and RedWeek has confirmed the key details of the listing.
A common question among travelers is, "Can I rent only a few nights?" The answer is generally no. Most owners rent in one-week chunks — for example, Monday to Monday or Thursday to Thursday. Featuring a wide selection of warm-weather destinations in North America, using RedWeek is undeniably an essential travel hack for your vacation to the Caribbean. However, Hawaii, California, Mexico, Florida, and Arizona are also popular.