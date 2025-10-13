Tourists Should Never Overlook This One Thing In Hotel Rooms And Airbnbs

A survey by property investment firm IPX1031 found that one in four travelers discovered an illegally concealed camera in their vacation rental in 2023. They're often disguised as smoke detectors, alarm clocks, or even phone chargers. But one sneaky hiding spot that really creeps people out is mirrors.

You've probably seen two-way mirrors in movies or crime shows, where cops watch suspects through glass that looks like a mirror on one side but is see-through on the other. The same principle has been used in hotels and rentals. But, how do you even tell if a mirror is hiding something? It's not like you can carry an X-ray machine in your suitcase. The simplest trick is the "fingernail test." If you place your fingertip against a normal mirror, there will be a small gap between your nail and the reflection. However, if your nail looks like it's directly touching its reflection, that's red flag number one for your Airbnb.

That said, this is not a foolproof method, so complement it with other tests too. Cybersecurity expert Michael Balboni told Fox News Digital (via New York Post) to check if the mirror is thin or thick by knocking on it. "If you knock on it, and you see it's very dense, that's likely a two-way mirror," he said. You can also turn off the lights in your room and shine your phone flashlight at the mirror. Real mirrors will just reflect the light back at you, but if there's a camera lens behind the glass, it might glint in a weird way.