TSA's Helpful Packing Tip Will Save You Time And Stress Through Airport Security Line

Making your way through TSA can be nerve-racking. Did you remember to adhere to the 3-1-1 rule for liquids? Is there anything in your meticulously packed luggage that might cause you and your bag to get searched? Even if you think you've packed the perfect carry-on suitcase, those oops moments can happen. Luckily, the TSA's travel checklist has some helpful advice. Right at the top of the list is something very simple, but important when packing your luggage for any trip — make sure to start with an empty bag.

"Make sure all pockets and compartments don't have any items in them," reads the website. By following this advice, you reduce the risk of accidentally carrying anything you forgot from a previous trip. This can be something as simple as a bottle of water or even prohibited items like a pocket knife or other weapons. These forgotten items can cause delays and require your bag to be pulled aside for additional screening.

Forgetting something as simple as a full-size bottle of conditioner in your carry-on will just result in the TSA agent tossing the product, but sometimes the consequences can be steeper. TSA has seen its fair share of passengers who forget they have a handgun in their carry-on. This year, agents at Newark Airport confiscated firearms from two passengers in a single day. Though passengers are allowed to fly with their firearms, they must be unloaded, in a locked container, and in a checked bag only. The consequences for carrying a firearm through the security checkpoint can include civil or federal penalties and loss of PreCheck privileges. So it's safe to say by beginning with an empty canvas, you ensure there are no lingering items that could trigger delays or worse.