TSA's 311 Liquid Rule Has Some Unexpected Exemptions Airport Travelers Will Want To Know

Since 2006, travelers have been following the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) 3-1-1 rule. We've been buying travel-sized items that are less than 3.4 ounces, and putting all of them in a clear plastic bag if we plan on packing liquids in our carry-on. You probably don't even need to think about how to pack things like shampoo, liquid makeup, creams, and lotions by now. You might even know that the TSA has unexpected rules about certain foods like peanut butter and hummus, which are considered liquids. However, there are some unexpected exemptions to the 3-1-1 rule that you might not know about, and they could make the whole security process and your flight more pleasant.

First, if you decide to purchase a bottle of perfume or an adult beverage at duty-free, you may wonder how you're going to get it into your checked bag since it's, well, already checked. As it turns out, you can take STEB, or secure, tamper-evident bags, in your carry-on, as long as they stay sealed. However, you should hold onto the receipt and have it handy, and you can't open the bag. Another one that might surprise you is wet wipes. It doesn't matter if they're for removing makeup or baby clean-up. The liquid is in the wipes, and the TSA says it's okay to bring over 3.4 ounces. Here's one that may not surprise you if you've heard of the sneaky airport trick that guarantees free water. You can fill up your water bottle at home, but the liquid inside has to be frozen solid. Ice is allowed through, but if it starts to melt at all, you're out of luck.