TSA's 311 Liquid Rule Has Some Unexpected Exemptions Airport Travelers Will Want To Know
Since 2006, travelers have been following the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) 3-1-1 rule. We've been buying travel-sized items that are less than 3.4 ounces, and putting all of them in a clear plastic bag if we plan on packing liquids in our carry-on. You probably don't even need to think about how to pack things like shampoo, liquid makeup, creams, and lotions by now. You might even know that the TSA has unexpected rules about certain foods like peanut butter and hummus, which are considered liquids. However, there are some unexpected exemptions to the 3-1-1 rule that you might not know about, and they could make the whole security process and your flight more pleasant.
First, if you decide to purchase a bottle of perfume or an adult beverage at duty-free, you may wonder how you're going to get it into your checked bag since it's, well, already checked. As it turns out, you can take STEB, or secure, tamper-evident bags, in your carry-on, as long as they stay sealed. However, you should hold onto the receipt and have it handy, and you can't open the bag. Another one that might surprise you is wet wipes. It doesn't matter if they're for removing makeup or baby clean-up. The liquid is in the wipes, and the TSA says it's okay to bring over 3.4 ounces. Here's one that may not surprise you if you've heard of the sneaky airport trick that guarantees free water. You can fill up your water bottle at home, but the liquid inside has to be frozen solid. Ice is allowed through, but if it starts to melt at all, you're out of luck.
Surprising exceptions to the TSA's 3-1-1 liquid rule
If you're taking liquid medicine, you may be worried about bringing it through the security checkpoint or feel like you have to check a bag. However, prescription medication can be taken through security in larger sizes in "reasonable quantities," according to the TSA. However, you have to declare them when you go through, and they may be subjected to secondary screenings. That's also true for ice packs to keep medication cool (which don't actually have to be frozen at the time). Another thing you may not know is that even non-prescription liquid medication can be taken in larger sizes, like cough medicine, for instance. You can even bring larger sizes of saline solution. However, with all of these, you must take them out and declare them to the TSA agents. You can also bring gel-filled bra inserts, something transgender passengers and breast cancer survivors may have. However, a body scanner may pick them up, so if you're worried, let the agent know.
If you've got kids, you should know that breast milk, formula, baby food, and pouches can be brought in larger sizes, but may require additional screenings. (Again, just let them know.) Liquid or gel-filled teething rings and water in reasonable quantities for babies can be brought as well. Finally, here are two weird ones. Fresh eggs can be taken through, but you'll have to take them out for inspection. So can live fish in water. If you have a question about what you can bring, text "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872). If you find all of this surprising, make sure to check out the new TSA list of banned items, including a Magic 8 Ball, which can't be packed in your carry-on because of the liquid inside.