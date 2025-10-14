California's Little City Is An Underrated Wine Country Wonder With Exceptional Restaurants And Foodie Festivals

If you're searching for a lower-key place to enjoy Northern California wine country, look no further than Cloverdale. With a population of around 11,000, it's small, but offers visitors a big taste of the region. Situated just west of California's breathtaking river valley in Sonoma County, the Russian River, in the Alexander Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA), Cloverdale's claim to fame is its wineries, including the remote Pine Mountain-Cloverdale Peak AVA, a subregion that straddles Sonoma and Mendocino counties. With all that wine comes plenty of food, of course — brunch, barbecue, burgers, Italian, Asian, and more — in the city's restaurants.

Cloverdale is also home to fairs and festivals, such as the Cloverdale Citrus Fair. Launched in 1892, the longtime celebration bills itself as the "Home of the First Fair in the State of California." In spring 2025, the Citrus Fair hosted its first Spring Market, and in the summer, the annual Clover FoodFest and Fourth of July Street Faire. Other events include the Latino Heritage Festival (September), Día de los Muertos (October), and the Holiday Craft Faire (November). The Citrus Fair was also the original home of what is now the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, one of the nation's largest.

Getting to Cloverdale is easy. It's right off U.S. Highway 101, about 30 minutes from Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport and just shy of two hours from San Francisco International Airport. If you enjoy train travel, the SMART train — a train network between San Francisco and Santa Rosa — will bring you from the city to Sonoma County Airport, where you can rent a car. Cloverdale is also about 20 minutes north of the town of Healdsburg, home to Montage Healdsburg, California's wine country resort with cliffside suites and vineyard views.