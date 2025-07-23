California's Wine Country Resort Just Outside Santa Rosa Has Cliffside Suites, Vineyard Views, And Sonoma Charm

California's wine country is no stranger to luxury and unique experiences. It's where you'll find a winery at a monastery between Redding and Sacramento and Eden Rift Vineyards, a picturesque wine haven that's also one of California's oldest continually operating vineyards. These places can often surprise you with their style, offerings, and convenient proximity to cities. There's one resort in particular, tucked in the hills surrounding Healdsburg just a 25-minute drive from Santa Rosa, that's the perfect place to relax in California wine country — Montage Healdsburg.

Montage Healdsburg opened in 2020. Since then, the resort has been welcoming guests to the charming Sonoma County with its inviting rooms, experiences, and vineyard setting. When crafting its accommodation, Montage paid special attention to the surrounding nature, preserving thousands of native oak trees. This emphasis on environmental preservation flows throughout the rooms and suites, with natural wood and stone finishes plus artwork featuring reused bark and branches.

The standalone cliffside suites are some of the most luxurious and expensive accommodation options at Montage. They include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options, ranging from about $2,600 to just under $5,000 a night, depending on whether you want views of the forests, mountains, or vineyards. The suites' balconies are mighty enticing with their daybeds and open fireplaces surrounded by oak trees and sprawling wine country vistas. Then there's the marble bathroom with its deep soaking bathtub.