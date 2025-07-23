California's Wine Country Resort Just Outside Santa Rosa Has Cliffside Suites, Vineyard Views, And Sonoma Charm
California's wine country is no stranger to luxury and unique experiences. It's where you'll find a winery at a monastery between Redding and Sacramento and Eden Rift Vineyards, a picturesque wine haven that's also one of California's oldest continually operating vineyards. These places can often surprise you with their style, offerings, and convenient proximity to cities. There's one resort in particular, tucked in the hills surrounding Healdsburg just a 25-minute drive from Santa Rosa, that's the perfect place to relax in California wine country — Montage Healdsburg.
Montage Healdsburg opened in 2020. Since then, the resort has been welcoming guests to the charming Sonoma County with its inviting rooms, experiences, and vineyard setting. When crafting its accommodation, Montage paid special attention to the surrounding nature, preserving thousands of native oak trees. This emphasis on environmental preservation flows throughout the rooms and suites, with natural wood and stone finishes plus artwork featuring reused bark and branches.
The standalone cliffside suites are some of the most luxurious and expensive accommodation options at Montage. They include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options, ranging from about $2,600 to just under $5,000 a night, depending on whether you want views of the forests, mountains, or vineyards. The suites' balconies are mighty enticing with their daybeds and open fireplaces surrounded by oak trees and sprawling wine country vistas. Then there's the marble bathroom with its deep soaking bathtub.
True Sonoma wine country living at Montage Healdsburg
Is any trip to Sonoma wine country complete without wine tastings? If you're partial to a glass or two of vino, Montage Healdsburg has a few options. The resort has close partnerships with some of the local wineries and offers private tastings and tours that showcase the region's products and winemaking practices. Of course, you needn't venture far to sample delicious California wine. The resort has over 15 acres of vineyards and produces Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, Petit Verdot, Merlot, and other varietals. You can taste these wines — paired with cheese, nuts, and fruit — at Aperture Cellars, only a few minutes away.
Wine on its own is enjoyable, but it can often go down even better with delicious food. Montage's on-site restaurants seem to recognize this with their seasonal menus incorporating farm-to-table ingredients. No part of the idyllic vineyard setting is lost either, whether you're dining alfresco on North Cali-French fusion cuisine at Hazel Hill or soaking up views of Mount St. Helena while enjoying fresh seafood at Hudson Springs Bar and Grill. After dinner, you can settle into some cocktails or more Sonoma and Napa wine, accompanied by live music at Scout Field Bar.
Life's all about balance, and all that indulgence deserves a little exercise. Fortunately, there are numerous outdoor experiences at Montage Healdsburg that barely even feel like working out. You can take a bicycle tour around Sonoma County farms and vineyards, practice some yoga, sign up for spin classes, play pickleball on outdoor courts, or kayak down the nearby Russian River. If you prefer more relaxation, simply laze in the sunshine by the infinity pool. "The outdoor spaces with heaters, firepits, vistas, pools, and hot tubs definitely exceeded my expectations," wrote one guest on Tripadvisor.
Planning your stay at Montage Healdsburg
Montage Healdsburg is less than 20 miles from Santa Rosa. If you don't have a car, you can take the bus, though it takes over an hour and requires quite a bit of walking. If you're flying from out of state, you can land at San Francisco International Airport and drive about two hours. Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport is a lot closer (just a 25-minute drive), but usually only has flights from West Coast cities.
Accommodation isn't cheap. Rooms start from about $1,611 a night, which isn't much cheaper than the aforementioned suites. The resort's most expensive accommodation is the Guest House. It's a good option for groups, as it has a wraparound patio, three bedrooms, a private courtyard, indoor and outdoor showers, and an outdoor hot tub.
Before arriving, you may want to book a treatment at Spa Montage. It's a secluded day spa with healing treatments incorporating natural ingredients, such as local honey and ginger. These holistic treatments range from facials and massages to infrared therapy and can last up to two hours. If you love being pampered, you might also like this luxurious California spa craze blending Japanese treatments and forest serenity.