This Caribbean Destination Will Soon Be Accessible On American Airlines' Shortest International Flight

If you have been dreaming of escaping to soft, white sandy beaches and some of the clearest waters in the Caribbean, the announcement of a new flight route from American Airlines is the perfect reason to make that getaway a reality. Beginning February 14, 2026, vacationers seeking respite from the winter's chill can take a direct flight from Miami to Bimini, Bahamas. Those connecting through American's hub in Miami will no longer need to change to a seaplane terminal or take a ferry – previously the only way to reach the tropical paradise from the United States.

Bimini, the westernmost point in the Bahamian archipelago, lies about 50 miles off the southeast coast of Florida. American's new route will land at South Bimini Airport (BIM), and visitors can easily explore both North and South Bimini islands from there. The flight will take just about one hour, quicker than many morning commutes, and will be the shortest route in the American Airlines system.

Service will run three times a week — Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — using Envoy Air's Embraer 175 plane. The route is intended to diversify American's portfolio of Caribbean destinations. "American knows that travelers are looking for unique and varied experiences, and that's why we've added destinations like Bimini to our network," Brian Znotins, American's Senior Vice President of Network Planning, said in a press release. Based on a recent study by American Express, 82% of Millennials and Gen Z say they are looking for one-of-a-kind travel destinations — and Bimini is well positioned to deliver.