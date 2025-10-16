This Caribbean Destination Will Soon Be Accessible On American Airlines' Shortest International Flight
If you have been dreaming of escaping to soft, white sandy beaches and some of the clearest waters in the Caribbean, the announcement of a new flight route from American Airlines is the perfect reason to make that getaway a reality. Beginning February 14, 2026, vacationers seeking respite from the winter's chill can take a direct flight from Miami to Bimini, Bahamas. Those connecting through American's hub in Miami will no longer need to change to a seaplane terminal or take a ferry – previously the only way to reach the tropical paradise from the United States.
Bimini, the westernmost point in the Bahamian archipelago, lies about 50 miles off the southeast coast of Florida. American's new route will land at South Bimini Airport (BIM), and visitors can easily explore both North and South Bimini islands from there. The flight will take just about one hour, quicker than many morning commutes, and will be the shortest route in the American Airlines system.
Service will run three times a week — Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — using Envoy Air's Embraer 175 plane. The route is intended to diversify American's portfolio of Caribbean destinations. "American knows that travelers are looking for unique and varied experiences, and that's why we've added destinations like Bimini to our network," Brian Znotins, American's Senior Vice President of Network Planning, said in a press release. Based on a recent study by American Express, 82% of Millennials and Gen Z say they are looking for one-of-a-kind travel destinations — and Bimini is well positioned to deliver.
Bimini is the Bahamas' hidden gem
Although these tiny islands cover just 9 square miles, they offer something for every travel style. Foodies should make their way to one of the many local conch stands for authentically prepared conch, a native marine mollusk. The best stands will bring the conch straight from the ocean to your plate. Simple and satisfying in a salad or fritter, this is a must-try culinary experience.
Ernest Hemingway lived on Bimini for several years and spent much of his time big-game fishing, inspiring his posthumous novel "Islands in the Stream". The Bimini Museum preserves memorabilia from the author's time on the islands. In a tiny, unassuming bungalow at Bimini Big Game Fishing Club, Martin Luther King Jr. sought peace and solace; he is said to have worked on several of his famous speeches there. Today, Cottage 3 boasts a plaque honoring the late orator, and history buffs can request to stay in the cottage with marina views.
Adventure seekers will be rewarded by the waters surrounding Bimini, known for rich encounters with ocean wildlife. Anglers have long made their way to Bimini, earning the island the reputation as the "Sportfishing Capital of the World" for year-round deep-sea catches of big game, including marlin, wahoo, and grouper. Photographers can find large pods of Atlantic spotted dolphins that frequent these waters and are known for their near-shore, inquisitive behavior. If swimming with sharks is on your bucket list, Bimini is one of the best places in the world to spot great hammerheads. Thanks to the establishment of the first shark sanctuary in the Atlantic in 2011 by the Bahamian government, these waters have seen notable diversity and abundance of sea life.