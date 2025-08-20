These Are The Shortest Flights In America (And Some Are Quicker Than Your Morning Commute)

Even in this modern age of aviation, when more than 100,000 flights take off globally each day, there's still something magical about stepping onto a plane only to end up someplace new, often with a completely different climate and terrain. And while it's fun to travel halfway across the globe, you don't have to book a seat on one of the world's longest flights to experience that magical sensation. In fact, there are flights that can take you somewhere entirely new in less time than it might take to bake a casserole or make your commute to work.

A few of these flights are so short that there's not even time for a beverage service, let alone a bathroom break. By the time your plane has leveled out from its ascent, it might be a matter of minutes before the seatbelt sign comes on again. From island hoppers to quick intrastate jaunts, these super short flights offer a perfect excuse to add one more little stop on your next vacation.