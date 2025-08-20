These Are The Shortest Flights In America (And Some Are Quicker Than Your Morning Commute)
Even in this modern age of aviation, when more than 100,000 flights take off globally each day, there's still something magical about stepping onto a plane only to end up someplace new, often with a completely different climate and terrain. And while it's fun to travel halfway across the globe, you don't have to book a seat on one of the world's longest flights to experience that magical sensation. In fact, there are flights that can take you somewhere entirely new in less time than it might take to bake a casserole or make your commute to work.
A few of these flights are so short that there's not even time for a beverage service, let alone a bathroom break. By the time your plane has leveled out from its ascent, it might be a matter of minutes before the seatbelt sign comes on again. From island hoppers to quick intrastate jaunts, these super short flights offer a perfect excuse to add one more little stop on your next vacation.
Kalaupapa to Hoolehua in about 20 Minutes (Moloka'i, Hawaii)
Tucked away on the Kalaupapa Peninsula at the base of the world's highest sea cliffs on the island of Moloka'i, Kalaupapa is a Hawaiian homeland, an area held in trust for the use by Native Hawaiians under the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act (HHCA). The area carries a tragic history as it was once the site where those with Hansen's disease, known colloquially as leprosy, were forcibly relocated by the Kingdom of Hawaii during a 19th-century epidemic that was part of a wave of deadly diseases brought by Europeans who came in contact with the previously isolated nation. Today, Kalaupapa is home to the notoriously hard-to-reach Kalaupapa National Historical Park, a stunning national park known for its loulu palm forests, coastal spray zone habitat, breathtaking sea cliffs, the dryland forest of Kauhakō Crater, lava tubes, and Waikolu Valley stream. And while you can't drive there, it's all just a short 20-minute flight from the hotels and accommodations on the other side of Moloka'i at Hoolehua.
Far above at the top of Kalaupapa's cliffs, visitors can tent camp in an ironwood and eucalyptus grove at Pala'au State Park or hike the remote lowland rainforests of Pelekunu Preserve. While at Moloka'i, they can take a guided trip to the dune shelter of Mo'omomi Preserve, where green sea turtles make their nests, or visit the R.W. Meyer Sugar Mill and Moloka'i Museum & Cultural Center.
Petersburg to Wrangell in 26 Minutes (Alaska)
In terms of breathtaking landscapes, it doesn't get much more stunning than the snow-covered coastal mountain backdrop overlooking the volcano fields of Wrangell, Alaska. The region is home to dozens of glaciers, including North America's southernmost tidewater glacier, LeConte Glacier, part of the Stikine Icecaps. Guests can stay in a cabin nestled in some of the most pristine wilderness in the nation, if not the world.
The destination is just a short jump from the island community of Petersburg, Alaska, a quaint little town nicknamed America's "Little Norway" for its Scandinavian roots. Known for its vibrant-colored buildings and community history of celebrating their Norwegian heritage each May, Petersburg is a charming destination where visitors can check out the Northern lights while dining on delicious Scandinavian cuisine for several months out of the year. And it's all less than half an hour away from the otherworldly wilderness of Wrangell by way of a flight that offers some of the most memorable views of coastal Alaska from above.
Kahului to Hana in 33 Minutes (Maui, Hawaii)
There's a 64-mile scenic drive called the "Road to Hāna" along the coast of Maui, Hawaii, between Kahului and Hāna. But if you want to get there faster and enjoy the view from above instead, you can hop on a 33-minute flight that runs between the two destinations. Both locales offer the best of what Hawaii has to offer, and you can plan to see them in the span of an afternoon if you play your cards right. Just hop on a tiny little Cessna Caravan that runs twice daily at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time, courtesy of short-haul airline Southern Airways.
Situated near a popular cruise ship harbor, the under-the-radar town of Kahului is a beachgoer's shopping paradise, especially if you're on the lookout for smaller shopping venues and opportunities to support local business and eat local cuisine. A little more than a half-hour flight away on Maui's eastern shore, guests can visit Hāna and travel to the neighboring Haleakalā National Park in Kīpahulu, home to the 400-foot Waimoku Falls.
Juneau to Gustavus in 39 Minutes (Alaska)
With its population of just around 31,000 residents, Juneau is Alaska's beautiful, bustling capital city — not to mention one of the most scenic communities in the United States. A southeast Alaska community rich with Indigenous culture, Juneau is a friendly, welcoming community surrounded by an embarrassment of natural riches.
A mere 39-minute flight away is Gustavus, the charming and quirky little coastal community that's considered the "Gateway to Glacier Bay." Most visitors come for the icy fjords, glaciers, and snow-capped coastal mountains of Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, a 3.3-million-acre national preserve with a lodge and campground. One of the most popular ways to experience the majestic beauty of Glacier Bay's landscape is by way of "flightseeing." Tours of Glacier Bay and Juneau Icefield originating from both Gustavus and Juneau via seaplane are available from a handful of local flightseeing tour companies.
Several airlines run the route. Just be aware when you're booking that the weather in Alaska can result in flight cancellations from time to time. As one Redditor put it, "I have seen flights get cancelled due to fog, snow, and wind. Was stuck here for two days of my off time and had to get out on a ferry."
Detroit to Lansing in 46 Minutes (Michigan)
While brief, the flight running between Lansing and Detroit isn't much shorter than the already short drive. But because Lansing is a relatively busy hub for a smallish airport, the quick jump can make a convenient add-on to your Detroit itinerary if you're already in the area. The birthplace of the American auto industry and Motown music, Detroit has been on the upswing in recent years after a decades-long struggle with both economic and population decline resulting from changes within the automotive sector. These days, the city is home to a thriving arts, music, and cultural scene — not to mention Detroit's vibrant Greektown neighborhood — amid a serious tech industry-powered comeback. And it's all less than an hour's flight from the state capital, Lansing.
Sort of a chill sibling to Detroit, Lansing is another mid-sized city with a slightly slower pace. Lansing is home to the Michigan History Museum, a five-story museum that takes guests through the heritage and history of the state, beginning with prehistory. The city is also home to a splendid parks system, thanks in no small part to the natural beauty of the Grand River running through it.
San Francisco to Monterey in 50 Minutes (California)
There's no shortage of reasons to visit San Francisco, from the city's iconic waterfront marketplace and artisanal shops to the iconic rowhouses and Golden Gate Bridge. And it's all just a brief 50-minute flight away from the central coastal city of Monterey, the historic city that was once one of the nation's sardine industry hubs.
Immortalized by John Steinbeck in his 1945 novel "Cannery Row," the former sardine packing waterfront is now a vibrant entertainment district adjacent to the coastal retreat of McAbee beach, once home to a 19th-century Chinese fishing district. Visitors enjoy shopping and dining at one of the Row's many restaurants. The Monterey Bay Recreation Trail, with large murals dedicated to Cannery Row's history, heritage, and local ecosystem, is also a popular draw for tourists. Monterey Bay is also home to NOAA's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a sprawling shoreline where visitors can responsibly commune with local marine life like dolphins, whales, and sea otters.
Denver to Colorado Springs in 50 Minutes (Colorado)
Sitting at 5,280 feet above sea level, "Mile High City" Denver is easily one of the coolest cities in the United States. A mecca for craft beer lovers just an hour-and-a-half drive from Rocky Mountain National Park, Denver is home to the super hip and culturally diverse downtown district, LoDo. It is a spectacular place.
Once you're ready for the next adventure, hop the popular connecting flight to Colorado Springs and you can get there in less than an hour. Here, you'll find Pike's Peak, with its snow-capped 14,000-foot elevation summit. Ride the cog railway to the mountaintop and survey the view from up high. Next, descend to spend time at the Garden of the Gods and check out the fascinating sandstone rock formations on what was once an ancient sea created by the glaciation and erosion of the Pleistocene Ice Age. Nearby in Manitou Springs, check out the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, once home to the ancestral Puebloans.
Miami to Key West in 51 Minutes (Florida)
With less than an hour between Miami and Key West, you could ostensibly experience the best of what the Sunshine State has to offer in the span of a day. Start in Miami, where you can spend some time shopping the swanky South Beach shopping districts or relaxing on the beach at Crandon Park. Next, check out the colorful street art of Wynwood and stop by Little Havana for a tasty Cuban sandwich.
After you've had your fill of Miami, hop on a flight to Key West, the southernmost island in the continental United States. Grab a selfie at the Southernmost Point Marker Buoy, which denotes the 90-mile point from Cuba. Round out the day at Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park to check out a fort that was instrumental in the Civil War. If you're lucky, you may even get to see some Civil War reenactors on site.
Chicago to Milwaukee in 53 Minutes (Illinois, Wisconsin)
While the Chicago to Milwaukee route might not be super popular with travelers, the 53-minute flight between midwestern hubs is a fairly common connecting flight. And if you've got the notion to check out both cities, the short flight makes it fairly easy, especially if you're not keen on spending time stuck in Chicago traffic. As one Reddit user put it on r/Delta, "Chicago traffic is horrendous and I wouldn't really save any time by driving."
The starting point of historic Route 66, downtown Chicago is home to a long list of iconic landmarks like the Willis Tower, Cloud Gate, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Spend some time hanging around the Navy Pier while you're there, or maybe take a stroll down the Chicago Riverwalk. Or plan ahead to catch a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
Once you've taken in all of Chicago's sights, hop a short flight to Milwaukee, an affordable midwestern gem known for its many breweries and clear water beaches. Be sure to check out one of the city's popular brewery tours while you're there.
Grand Rapids to Chicago in around an hour (Michigan, Illinois)
Reachable in around an hour by air from Chicago, Grand Rapids in Michigan is another fantastic destination just a short hop away from the Windy City. And getting there means taking a lovely little flight over Lake Michigan, the only one of the five Great Lakes that is in the United States alone.
Citing Grand Rapids' "vibrant arts scene" and "thriving beer culture," CNN awarded the city the number eight spot on the network's list of America's Best Towns in 2024. It's also just a short road trip away from 300 miles' worth of Michigan beaches, some of which are accessible via one of Michigan's lovely state parks. And while you're spending time in Beer City, you won't want to miss the botanical gardens and conservatory at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, a world-class destination considered by many to be one of the world's finest sculpture galleries.
Tulsa to Dallas in just over an hour (Oklahoma, Texas)
Situated between the edge of the Ozark Mountains and the Great Plains in the heart of Native America (where the five tribes settled after the Trail of Tears), Tulsa is a lovely little mid-sized city in the lush region of northeastern Oklahoma known as Green Country. The city, which boasts a charming skyline punctuated by timeless art deco gems, is home to the historic Black Wall Street District and the midcentury time capsule community of Lortondale. Tulsa is also home to one of America's largest and best playgrounds, a free public park like nothing else in the country.
Once you've seen all of the sights Tulsa has to offer, Dallas is just a little over an hour away. Although there's plenty to see and experience in this sprawling Lone Star State metro area, the historic cultural center known as Deep Ellum is one of the city's hottest destinations.
Most importantly, this little adventure won't cost you much since you can pick up tickets for this short interstate jump for less than $50 one way on a good day. For many Tulsans, it's enough to make air the preferred travel method over the four-hour drive south. While some note that a flight can end up about the same time once you've factored in airport parking, there's a DART Rail terminal located at DFW that makes it easier than ever to travel sans car.
Houston to Corpus Christi in just over an hour (Texas)
If you love space travel, the Space Center Houston in Texas should be high on your travel bucket list. A 250,000-square-foot educational center and interactive museum built to facilitate learning for the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, Space Center Houston features a long list of space exhibits like the Spacesuit Museum and Starship Gallery. There's even a tram tour that presents visitors with a behind-the-scenes look at NASA's Mission Control.
While you're in Houston, be sure to check out the local Tex-Mex food scene before hopping a flight a little over an hour away to Corpus Christi for some beachy fun. In fact, the city is a veritable paradise for beach lovers, with miles upon miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico. The city is also home to a memorial statue honoring Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late "Queen of Tejano Music," who was killed by the president of her fan club just as she was seeing crossover chart success in the U.S. pop music scene.
Boston to New York in one hour and 14 minutes (Massachusetts, New York)
Coming in at right around an hour and 14 minutes is the short flight between New York City and Boston, Massachusetts. It's a perfect mini-getaway if you have a notion to take a bite of the Big Apple before hopping over to check out Boston's historic 2.5-mile Freedom Trail or spend some time exploring America's oldest public park, the Boston Common.
And with New England traffic being what it is, some locals to the area say the flight can sure beat the heck out of a traditional commute. Writing on r/boston in 2023, one Boston-based traveler advised, "PSA: Jet blue has flight from Logan to LaGuardia every hour and will change your flight for free in person" before going on to break down the deets. According to the Redditor, who said they frequently travel to New York City, grabbing a cheap flight between the two cities is "much easier" than traveling by car or by train. And if you plan it right, another Redditor advises, these flights can be cheaper than other modes of travel.