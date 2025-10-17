Why Fluorescent Tape Might Be The Smartest Thing You Pack For Camping

If you don't want to have to add tape to your guy lines, you can actually buy glow-in-the-dark ones on Amazon for less than 30 cents per foot. However, you do have to cut them on your own to your desired length and melt the tips. Some campers even tie them around trees to use them as laundry lines.

If you do choose to buy ropes instead of tape, keep a few things in mind to ensure they will last. First, make sure the reflective thread is woven in, not just surface-printed, as woven reflective tracers tend to last longer under abrasion. Also, check diameter, strength (breaking load), and elasticity — you don't want your tent flapping because your lines stretch too much. Additionally, see whether the included tighteners and adjusters are good quality – aluminum and reliable friction — and if the sheath materials are UV or weather resistant.

However, the good ol' reflective tape has its unique perks. Even if you don't want them in your guy lines, you can stick them to your bags, toiletries, or even your wallet to find them quickly in the dark or to tell them apart from your friends' belongings. It will also be easier to spot your tent without playing "which one is mine?" when every tent looks the same in the dark. No need to call out your friends' names in the wee hours (or worse, what if you're solo camping?!). Camping won't mean hitting the hard ground anymore, not with a little fluorescent foresight.