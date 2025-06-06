Why The Solo Camping Trend Can Be An Unexpected Antidote To Loneliness

When you picture camping, you might imagine sitting around the fire with your family toasting marshmallows, setting up a tent with your partner, or trying to get a campfire started with your hiking buddies. However, more and more people are starting to go camping alone every year. The trend seems to have started during the pandemic, when social distancing made lots of people learn how to entertain themselves alone. Now, many look forward to a camping trip alone to be isolated in nature, and the practice gets more popular every year. To some, the idea of being alone in the wilderness at night is terrifying, but for others, it's a liberating escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, providing the opportunity to set your own schedule and reconnect with nature and yourself. For some, it can even be the perfect opportunity to make new friends.

While the middle of the woods might seem like a strange place to try to meet new people, if you enjoy camping, a campground is probably the best place to meet like-minded people who share your interests. While it's more common to hang out with other campers in Europe than in America, solo adventurers have found that when others see you on your own, they might invite you to join them for a campfire story. Heading out on your own can also encourage you to engage with the people around you more than you would if you were already part of a group.