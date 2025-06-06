Why The Solo Camping Trend Can Be An Unexpected Antidote To Loneliness
When you picture camping, you might imagine sitting around the fire with your family toasting marshmallows, setting up a tent with your partner, or trying to get a campfire started with your hiking buddies. However, more and more people are starting to go camping alone every year. The trend seems to have started during the pandemic, when social distancing made lots of people learn how to entertain themselves alone. Now, many look forward to a camping trip alone to be isolated in nature, and the practice gets more popular every year. To some, the idea of being alone in the wilderness at night is terrifying, but for others, it's a liberating escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, providing the opportunity to set your own schedule and reconnect with nature and yourself. For some, it can even be the perfect opportunity to make new friends.
While the middle of the woods might seem like a strange place to try to meet new people, if you enjoy camping, a campground is probably the best place to meet like-minded people who share your interests. While it's more common to hang out with other campers in Europe than in America, solo adventurers have found that when others see you on your own, they might invite you to join them for a campfire story. Heading out on your own can also encourage you to engage with the people around you more than you would if you were already part of a group.
How to meet new people while camping
It might seem intimidating to approach strangers while you're camping, but if you're interested in making some new friends who share your love of the great outdoors, you'll need to conquer that fear. Approaching other campers doesn't have to be awkward. If the campground schedules activities like group hikes, definitely participate. While some solo campers want to enjoy their alone time, these activities introduce you to others who are also looking for social connection.
Even if there aren't any official shared activities at the campground, there are plenty of ways to strike up a conversation. Solo campers on Reddit have shared lots of potential ice breakers that are proven to smoothly start conversations with strangers at your campsite. Consider complimenting someone's adorable glamping setup, comfy-looking hammock, or top-notch fire-starting skills. If you brought tasty snacks with you, offer to share them! For bonus points, cook something delicious at your campsite — everyone wants to be friends with the person making the best food. If you see someone setting up their tent, offer to help, and don't be afraid to ask for help yourself, either. Asking questions about people's dogs can also be a great place to start. If you bring your own furry friend with you when you solo camp, don't be surprised if people make their way over to you to ask to pet them!
Beat loneliness by embracing being alone
Being alone doesn't always mean you're lonely. Considering how connected our world is, it's not an experience most of us are used to, but there is a kind of serenity that comes with being alone in nature. Even if you have everything you need for a solo camping trip, there's no denying that being alone in the wilderness is challenging for some, and the loneliness and anxiety can get to you. If the idea of solo camping is stressful, there's no reason to force yourself, but if you are able to push through, you may find yourself heading home with a new sense of confidence, independence, and self-reliance.
If you're interested in trying a solo camping trip but aren't sure if you're ready to be alone in nature, try doing some other activities that you enjoy alone. That could mean spending a quiet evening out on your porch, exploring a new place solo, or embarking on your first solo hike. Many solo campers like to choose campgrounds near other people when they first start for a sense of security, even if they don't intend to make friends while they're there. Remember, if you head out on a solo camping trip and aren't enjoying it, there's nothing wrong with heading home early and trying again another time.