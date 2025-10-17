North Carolina's Oldest Restaurant Remains A Cozy College Town Favorite For Breakfast And Coffee
If you're looking for the top five coffee destinations in the U.S., you might want to add Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to your list. Carolina Coffee Shop is a standout store located just two minutes away from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Not only does it have a higher than a four-star rating on Google, but it's the oldest continually running coffee shop in the town. From coffee to cocktails and even a brunch menu, for over a century (since 1922 to be exact), this coffee shop has been keeping the community caffeinated — or de-caffeinated — and full every day. With the rising spike in North Carolina's tourism, they will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
It transformed from a soda fountain in an athletic shop to a diner, and good thing it did, as it has become a staple in Chapel Hill. The restaurant even acts as a venue for people to host private events, sprinkling a touch of history to your next soirée. So, whether you stop in for a morning brew before class or attend birthday brunch on the weekend, at Carolina Coffee Shop, you're not only getting Southern cuisine, but good ol' Southern hospitality, too!
What you'll find on the menu at Carolina Coffee Shop
Southern states have been unexpectedly dominating the charts for coffee shops in America, and with a good Southern establishment comes a mouthwatering menu full of shrimp and grits, pulled pork sandwiches, and oatmeal banana pancakes. Talk about range! They have an all-day breakfast and brunch menu, and people especially love the Coffee Shop Burger, which makes for a nice afternoon meal.
The restaurant also has a wide assortment of coffee choices. You can get cortados, shaken espressos, and even a flavorful latte. Unlike many coffeehouses that stick strictly to espresso and drip brews, this one isn't afraid to mix things up. Carolina Coffee Shop also offers a spiked coffee drink, like the 1922 Irish Coffee or Chocolate Nut Mocha. You can stop here for a comforting breakfast, a midday bite, or a boozy coffee break (don't worry, students, we won't tell your professors). For as long as anyone can remember, this shop has been delivering the warm cup of joe and comfort food you need after a long night out or a quick midday pick-me-up.