North Carolina's Oldest Restaurant Remains A Cozy College Town Favorite For Breakfast And Coffee

If you're looking for the top five coffee destinations in the U.S., you might want to add Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to your list. Carolina Coffee Shop is a standout store located just two minutes away from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Not only does it have a higher than a four-star rating on Google, but it's the oldest continually running coffee shop in the town. From coffee to cocktails and even a brunch menu, for over a century (since 1922 to be exact), this coffee shop has been keeping the community caffeinated — or de-caffeinated — and full every day. With the rising spike in North Carolina's tourism, they will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

It transformed from a soda fountain in an athletic shop to a diner, and good thing it did, as it has become a staple in Chapel Hill. The restaurant even acts as a venue for people to host private events, sprinkling a touch of history to your next soirée. So, whether you stop in for a morning brew before class or attend birthday brunch on the weekend, at Carolina Coffee Shop, you're not only getting Southern cuisine, but good ol' Southern hospitality, too!