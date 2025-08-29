A Wildly Unexpected Southern State Hides Some Of The World's Best Coffee Shops
America is not at the top of the list for having the most popular coffee culture globally. Your eyes might dart to Europe, and you'd be correct. Places like Italy even have specific ways to order a proper coffee without looking like a rookie, whereas, in the U.S., it's pretty basic to order an iced to-go coffee and boom, you're a pro. However, many standout American brewhouses have made their way onto the list of the World's 100 Best Coffee Shops, and four of them might surprise you with the state they're located in — and, no, they aren't in the Coffee Capital of America, Portland, Oregon. Instead, they're tucked away in a Southern state best known for Crimson Tide college football and barbecue: Alabama. From Montgomery to Birmingham, this unexpected hub is quietly grinding some of the most talked-about java on the planet, putting the state on the map for coffee lovers who usually have their sights set on cities like Seattle, New York, or San Francisco.
Prevail Union, Turbo Coffee, Seeds Coffee Company, and Domestique Coffee brewed their way to the top based on their coffee quality, barista expertise, consistency, customer service, and more. Together, they've carved out a coffee culture that feels both world-class and uniquely Southern. So, if you thought Alabama was just about football nights and barbecue smoke, think again, as your next unforgettable cup of coffee might just be waiting there.
The top coffee spots in Alabama
Each coffee shop in Alabama that made the list brings its own flair. From ethically sourced beans roasted in house to sleek modern cafés and inventive seasonal drinks, a spot on the worldwide ranking was not just given, but earned. Prevail Union is a chain around the state with its flagship in Montgomery. It has close to a five-star rating on Tripadvisor and came in the No. 17 spot on the world's best java hierarchy. Turbo Coffee has locations in Florence, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa and leans into a younger, energetic vibe. Known for bright interiors, vibrant flavors, and a rotating menu of fun specialty lattes, it feels approachable and cutting-edge.
Meanwhile, the two Birmingham stores on the list are finding new ways to evolve. Seeds Coffee Company is built on a foundation of sustainability and relationships. When you sign up for a subscription of Seeds beans, 25% of the profit is returned to farmers and coffee communities worldwide. You save money yourself and feel good doing it. Domestique Coffee has made waves with its "easy access" philosophy, bringing high-quality, ethically sourced coffee to everyday people. It's known for collaborating with local venues like the Saturn bar and offering a variety of ready-to-drink cold brew options. There is no need for places like Italy when you can head to the Deep South for a globally recognized cup of joe.