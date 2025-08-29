A Wildly Unexpected Southern State Hides Some Of The World's Best Coffee Shops

Each coffee shop in Alabama that made the list brings its own flair. From ethically sourced beans roasted in house to sleek modern cafés and inventive seasonal drinks, a spot on the worldwide ranking was not just given, but earned. Prevail Union is a chain around the state with its flagship in Montgomery. It has close to a five-star rating on Tripadvisor and came in the No. 17 spot on the world's best java hierarchy. Turbo Coffee has locations in Florence, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa and leans into a younger, energetic vibe. Known for bright interiors, vibrant flavors, and a rotating menu of fun specialty lattes, it feels approachable and cutting-edge.

Meanwhile, the two Birmingham stores on the list are finding new ways to evolve. Seeds Coffee Company is built on a foundation of sustainability and relationships. When you sign up for a subscription of Seeds beans, 25% of the profit is returned to farmers and coffee communities worldwide. You save money yourself and feel good doing it. Domestique Coffee has made waves with its "easy access" philosophy, bringing high-quality, ethically sourced coffee to everyday people. It's known for collaborating with local venues like the Saturn bar and offering a variety of ready-to-drink cold brew options. There is no need for places like Italy when you can head to the Deep South for a globally recognized cup of joe.