This Safe Caribbean Destination With Powder-Soft Beaches And Tasty Local Eats Is Barbados' Smallest Town
As fall progresses with winter on the horizon, visions of a beach vacation become all that more appealing. One of the five safest Caribbean islands, Barbados has long been one of the most popular places to enjoy a relaxing holiday, with over 70 miles of stunning coastline, luxurious resorts, and the convivial hospitality of the Bajan people. On your next getaway, head to Barbados' southern shore and the petite fishing town of Oistins, home to about 2,300 residents. The town borders on the island's Grantley Adams International Airport, so once you fly into the island, you can reach Oistins within minutes.
Oistins is a lively hub anchored around Oistins Main Road, which runs parallel to the island's white-sand shore. Lined by bustling restaurants, fish shacks, and bars, ultra-fresh seafood is served up daily in Oistins. However, don't miss the famous Oistins Fish Fry held every Friday, a weekly party for locals and visitors alike with fresh fish, cool drinks, and live music. When not indulging in delicious cuisine, venture out to one of Oistins' beautiful beaches, such as the popular Miami Beach, home to long sweeps of white sand, turquoise waters, and palm trees.
Oistins' laid-back charms will transport you to vacation mode quickly. The town is easy to access, situated less than a 15-minute drive from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities like New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Atlanta. While Barbados is safe from hurricanes, and average temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit year round, the best time to visit is from December to May for dry weather.
Where to eat in Oistins
The heart of Oistins is Oistins Main Road, flanked by Miami Beach and Welches Beach. The street is home to a parade of colorful stalls, where fresh fish and other types of seafood are grilled on open barbecues, and visitors and locals alike savor classic Bajan cuisine on alfresco picnic tables. One of the best restaurants to try is Chillin & Grillin, which boasts an extensive menu of local seafood specialties, such as swordfish, shrimp, marlin, tuna, snapper, and even dolphin. Meals are served alongside salads and starches, including macaroni and cheese and grilled sweet potato. Another favorite a short walk away is the beachfront Surfers Cafe, known for its local favorites, including buljol (a seafood salad with saltfish, tomatoes, and cilantro), fish cakes, and the fresh catch of the day. Set on the eastern edge of Welches Beach, this cafe is the perfect place to enjoy a meal with a tropical drink and a panoramic view of the water, especially as the sun sets.
Visiting Oistins on a Friday for the Oistins Fish Fry is one of the best and most authentic ways to experience Barbados. While Oistins Main Road is always popular, on Friday evenings it takes on an especially festive and convivial vibe as everyone gathers to celebrate the end of the week. Since the food stalls and restaurants can get crowded and long lines form, it is recommended to arrive on the early side. "The place comes alive with locals and tourists enjoying the food, drinks and music," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Big portions are served and everyone sits together at tables to chat and enjoy the music and atmosphere."
The white-sand beaches of Oistins
After you've indulged in a late night at the Oistins Fish Fry, an idyllic beach day should be on the docket. While Barbados is renowned for its remarkable beaches, such as Crane Beach, a pink-sand paradise considered one of the world's best, Oistins itself is blessed with blissful stretches of shoreline. Miami Beach is one of Barbados' top beaches and lies just a short walk from Oistins Main Road. It is divided by a manmade rocky promontory with stronger swells to the east and a calm, protected cove to the west. Both sides of the beach offer translucent turquoise waves and sugar-white sand, shaded by swaying palms. With lifeguards on duty, a wide sandy shore, and plenty of food nearby, this is a popular beach for a reason and an ideal place to spend the day.
If you head back towards Oistins Main Road and continue walking, you'll reach the picturesque swath of Welches Beach. Though there are no amenities here, this peaceful beach is easy to access and typically uncrowded, so you can have its dreamy white sands to yourself.
Further west are many of Oistins' hotels and resorts perched along lovely beaches. The Sea Breeze Beach House is a luxurious, all-inclusive retreat set on over 1,000 feet of beach. Here, guests can try out a variety of watersports, jump on the overwater trampoline, or simply relax on loungers and cabanas. Dover Beach on Barbados is a lively stretch of sand overlooked by multiple hotels and condo buildings that have direct access to the shore. This is also a popular beach for watersports with the on-site Charles Watersports Shop, where you can rent surfboards, paddleboards, kayaks, hobbie cats, jet skis, and snorkel gear for adventurous pursuits.