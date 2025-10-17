This Safe Caribbean Destination With Powder-Soft Beaches And Tasty Local Eats Is Barbados' Smallest Town

As fall progresses with winter on the horizon, visions of a beach vacation become all that more appealing. One of the five safest Caribbean islands, Barbados has long been one of the most popular places to enjoy a relaxing holiday, with over 70 miles of stunning coastline, luxurious resorts, and the convivial hospitality of the Bajan people. On your next getaway, head to Barbados' southern shore and the petite fishing town of Oistins, home to about 2,300 residents. The town borders on the island's Grantley Adams International Airport, so once you fly into the island, you can reach Oistins within minutes.

Oistins is a lively hub anchored around Oistins Main Road, which runs parallel to the island's white-sand shore. Lined by bustling restaurants, fish shacks, and bars, ultra-fresh seafood is served up daily in Oistins. However, don't miss the famous Oistins Fish Fry held every Friday, a weekly party for locals and visitors alike with fresh fish, cool drinks, and live music. When not indulging in delicious cuisine, venture out to one of Oistins' beautiful beaches, such as the popular Miami Beach, home to long sweeps of white sand, turquoise waters, and palm trees.

Oistins' laid-back charms will transport you to vacation mode quickly. The town is easy to access, situated less than a 15-minute drive from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities like New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Atlanta. While Barbados is safe from hurricanes, and average temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit year round, the best time to visit is from December to May for dry weather.