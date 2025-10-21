Artists Transformed This Abandoned Florida Motel Into A Thriving Art Village And Market With Food Trucks And Fun

Florida isn't all beach chairs and suntans. The Sunshine State also has a robust art scene. Try this colorful and immersive art hub in St. Petersburg for instance, or the boulevard of art galleries lining the avenue at the Las Olas Art Fair in Fort Lauderdale. You can even combine both beaches and art at this secret Gulf Coast getaway with a lively art scene. And although an abandoned motel isn't exactly what you'd think of when choosing a venue for an art scene, the thriving art market that is Faith Arts Village proves that it works quite well.

Previously a Knights Inn before it was purchased by the Park Lake Presbyterian Church, the motel has been revamped into a collection of vibrant art studio rooms. The church rents the rooms out to local artists, and evenings come alive every first Friday and Saturday of the month, when the creatives open their doors (so to speak) to the public to showcase and sell their works. One might also say the connected motel walkways serve the building's new purpose perfectly, creating an easy way to stroll from one gallery room to the next. Food trucks park at the art village's events and musicians serenade guests as they select their favorite pieces.