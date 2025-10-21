Artists Transformed This Abandoned Florida Motel Into A Thriving Art Village And Market With Food Trucks And Fun
Florida isn't all beach chairs and suntans. The Sunshine State also has a robust art scene. Try this colorful and immersive art hub in St. Petersburg for instance, or the boulevard of art galleries lining the avenue at the Las Olas Art Fair in Fort Lauderdale. You can even combine both beaches and art at this secret Gulf Coast getaway with a lively art scene. And although an abandoned motel isn't exactly what you'd think of when choosing a venue for an art scene, the thriving art market that is Faith Arts Village proves that it works quite well.
Previously a Knights Inn before it was purchased by the Park Lake Presbyterian Church, the motel has been revamped into a collection of vibrant art studio rooms. The church rents the rooms out to local artists, and evenings come alive every first Friday and Saturday of the month, when the creatives open their doors (so to speak) to the public to showcase and sell their works. One might also say the connected motel walkways serve the building's new purpose perfectly, creating an easy way to stroll from one gallery room to the next. Food trucks park at the art village's events and musicians serenade guests as they select their favorite pieces.
Dive into the world of art and fun at Faith Arts Village Orlando
Artists' creations at FAVO are incredibly varied. And although the spaces are owned by the church, the artists are left to create what they like — secular or not. Into sketches? Visitors have found wildly detailed pencil sketches there. Looking to elevate the decor in your apartment? You may be able to snag some elegant, minimalist wall art, or a bright, contemporary hangable. The thriving art village also enthralls visitors with ornate pottery, shelf-worthy sculptures, and cultural prints. Watercolors can brighten up any space, and hand-dug crystals could be a unique holiday or birthday gift. Feeling the love in the air? Beautiful flowers crafted from old books could be a romantic surprise for a loved one.
While not a quirky art village offering famed lobster, Faith Arts Village does have tasty food trucks that spice things up with filling items like pizza and empanadas. Musicians, such as guitar soloists, also keep the vibes lively. What's more, FAVO hosts back-to-school drives, where families can nab free backpacks loaded with school supplies. FAVO is one street over from Park Lake, and there is a parking lot right next door. There aren't any kid-oriented activities at the market per say, and people do drink there, but it could be a relaxed way to expose your kids to the art world. The event hours are typically from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.