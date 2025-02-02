The Quirky Art Village In Florida With Vibrant Shops, Studios, And A World-Famous Lobster
Like any place, the Florida Keys has a vocabulary all its own. For example, locals (who call themselves Conchs) have their own word for what makes the Keys unique: 'Keysy.' It probably started as a portmanteau of Keys and easy, as in the easy-going island lifestyle. But it's come to stand for any of the islandy, kitschy, quirky things one encounters in the Keys and seldom anywhere else. Things like enjoying a fine meal while barefoot on a sandy beach or passing a 40-foot-long lobster while driving down one of America's most scenic roads.
Ok, truthfully, there are few things Keysier than Betsy the Lobster. Yes, the 40-foot lobster has a name, and despite her larger-than-life stature, she is a harmless and friendly local. Betsy stands watch in the parking lot of the Rain Barrel Village in Islamorada, Florida. On busy weekends, the lobster attracts passersby as cars line up so visitors can grab a selfie with one of the Upper Keys' most photographed landmarks.
But beyond the giant lobster, this Upper Keys attraction is worth exploring for an hour or two. The Rain Barrel is home to beautiful gardens dotted with colorful Keysy art, creators working in studios, galleries of local scenery, and even a few tasty edible treats. It is one of those authentic Old Florida Keys experiences, much like Stock Island or Key West's Bahama Village.
A village of artists in Islamorada, Village of Islands
Many travelers pull over for a selfie with Betsy the Lobster and then get back on the road, and that's a shame. Wandering around Rain Barrel Village is an artistic journey through some of the best the Upper Keys has to offer. There are art galleries, studios, gardens, and even a few snack bars. While you pass many galleries and studios along the Overseas Highway between Key Largo and Key West, this is one of the only places to park your car and explore for hours. Trip Advisor advises you to spend between one and two hours at the site — but it depends on how much you like the local art, of course.
The offerings at the Rain Barrel's shops change, but it's guaranteed that you'll see lots of jewelry, home decor, paintings, photography, and sculptures by local artisans. In some studios, you can watch the artists work, like in William Purser's glass working studio, Sculptured Glass Gallery. There, guests can watch him finesse his delicate and detailed creations. There are also shops carrying clothing, souvenirs, and all sorts of other goodies.
But art isn't the only thing to see at the Rain Barrel. The grounds are a beautiful garden colorfully decorated in a distinctive Keysy style. The property used to be called the Cypress Barn Building, and the 5,000-gallon rain cistern has been converted into the present-day gardens. There are also three spots for snacks and refreshments inside the village. The Lobster Shack is the go-to for sandwiches, snacks, and coffee, while the Boba Manatea Café has all sorts of teas, smoothies, and a wide range of snacks and entrees. Finally, the Rain Garden Bar has beer, wine, and cocktails. Some online reviewers have even suggested that the Rain Barrel has the best Key Lime Pie around — fighting words in these parts, but definitely worth trying.
Betsy, the world-famous Florida Keys lobster
Finding the Rain Barrel is the easy part: it's impossible to miss Betsy the Lobster. Driving southbound on U.S. Highway 1, you'll see her on the right-hand side towards the south end of Plantation Key. In the local navigation system, that's at Mile Marker 86.7 on the Bayside. The village is open seven days a week from 9:00 to 5:00, but Betsy is on duty 24/7. Islamorada, Village of Islands, spreads from Plantation Key in the north to Upper and Lower Matecumbe Keys, so it includes some of the best islands in Florida to visit.
According to the village's website, the lobster is the second-most photographed Florida Keys landmark after Key West's Southernmost Point Bouy. She measures 30 feet tall and 40 feet long and is 'biologically correct.' She's built from fiberglass, a project that took Marathon sculptor Richard Blaze five years to complete after he began in 1980. Over the years, she's moved around a little but has stood watch over the Rain Barrel's entrance since 2009.
Many first-time visitors to the Keys note Betsy's distinctive lack of claws. Unlike cold-water lobsters from New England, Florida's crustaceans are spiny lobsters, which lack claws. The sculpture commemorates the importance of the lobster fishery to the Keys economy; lobster is one of the island chain's most important exports. Additionally, tens of thousands of visitors come to the Keys yearly for lobstering during the state's regular and sport lobster seasons.