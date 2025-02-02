The Quirky Art Village In Florida With Vibrant Shops, Studios, And A World-Famous Lobster

Like any place, the Florida Keys has a vocabulary all its own. For example, locals (who call themselves Conchs) have their own word for what makes the Keys unique: 'Keysy.' It probably started as a portmanteau of Keys and easy, as in the easy-going island lifestyle. But it's come to stand for any of the islandy, kitschy, quirky things one encounters in the Keys and seldom anywhere else. Things like enjoying a fine meal while barefoot on a sandy beach or passing a 40-foot-long lobster while driving down one of America's most scenic roads.

Ok, truthfully, there are few things Keysier than Betsy the Lobster. Yes, the 40-foot lobster has a name, and despite her larger-than-life stature, she is a harmless and friendly local. Betsy stands watch in the parking lot of the Rain Barrel Village in Islamorada, Florida. On busy weekends, the lobster attracts passersby as cars line up so visitors can grab a selfie with one of the Upper Keys' most photographed landmarks.

But beyond the giant lobster, this Upper Keys attraction is worth exploring for an hour or two. The Rain Barrel is home to beautiful gardens dotted with colorful Keysy art, creators working in studios, galleries of local scenery, and even a few tasty edible treats. It is one of those authentic Old Florida Keys experiences, much like Stock Island or Key West's Bahama Village.