The Affordable Amazon Purchase Rick Steves Says Can Be Used As A Handy Hotel Hygiene Hack

The travel guru everyone feels like they know personally, Rick Steves is famous for sharing approachable travel tips and game-changing hotel hacks. One of his sneaky little favorites? The universal travel sink plug. Tiny, lightweight, and shockingly affordable, this little wonder can turn just about any hotel sink or tub into a fully functional basin. Outdated bathroom? Missing a stopper? Sinks shallow enough to make you question physics? No problem. With this universal plug in your bag, you can wash clothes, rinse dishes, or soak your essentials without breaking a sweat. For travelers who like to stay organized and prepared, it's basically a secret weapon.

Hotel laundry can feel like a mini Olympics. Trying to wash socks or garments in a sink that barely holds water usually ends with drips, spills, or a mini disaster zone. Enter a universal sink plug: Suddenly, every basin is a mini washing station. Your clothes can be soaked, gently scrubbed, and rinsed without fear of water winding up all over your hotel room. Extended trip? No problem. You skip pricey hotel laundry services, avoid extra laundromat runs, and gain full control over what's clean and when. Even travelers trying to pack light can refresh essential clothing and keep their routines in check.

But this plug isn't just for laundry. It doubles as a mini dishwasher for rooms with barely-there kitchenettes. Cups, utensils, and plates from takeout get a proper rinse, keeping eating areas clean and stress-free. Families will love it for baby bottles, tiny toys, or quick toddler rinses when space is tight. Pet owners? It's perfect for washing muddy paws or water bowls post-adventure. Versatile, compact, and clever, this tiny plug proves its worth in almost any hotel room, no matter how quirky the bathroom setup.