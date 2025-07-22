Rick Steves' Game-Changing Hotel Hack Makes Doing Laundry While Traveling So Much Easier
To save money on luggage fees, more and more savvy travelers are opting to pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible and do laundry while traveling. But, along with promoting a simple packing mindset, European travel expert and television host Rick Steves also has another game-changing hack that'll make doing laundry while traveling a breeze. You probably already know that doing laundry in the sink during your hotel stay can be convenient. However, it often needs to be done discreetly. When that's not an option, the best alternative is to find a local laundromat.
The first step for this is to ask your hotel's front desk for the name of local laundromats. Then, you'll need to plan your itinerary around a potential laundry day adventure. To do this, locate the launderette on your favorite map app, and then search for (and save) a few shops, a park, or a café nearby that you can visit while your clothes wash. Ideally, you'll want to pick the launderette with the best reviews and most interesting options nearby.
As for what you'll need to bring, must-have items include laundry detergent sheets, especially if you have sensitive skin, and dryer sheets. Additionally, a laundry bag is also a good idea to carry around if you plan on visiting a laundromat. Plus, it will also help you keep your pristine clothes separate from your dirty ones.
Multitasking on vacation laundry day
Vacation laundry day has finally come, and you've come to the laundromat prepared with laundry detergent sheets, dryer sheets, a laundry bag, and a plan. First things first, it's worth mentioning that some laundromats are coin-operated, so you'll need to insert local currency into a change machine to pay for the use of the washer and dryer. Nowadays, however, more modern launderettes are card-operated, and you can quickly scan a credit card to pay.
Once you hear the spin cycle come to an end, you might open the washer to find that your clean laundry is still soaking wet. If you're traveling in Europe, Steves writes: "Some washing machines have a built-in spin cycle, while others leave clothes totally soaked. In this case, you'll need to put your wet clothes in a special spin-dry machine (usually called a "centrifuge" or something similar) to wring out excess water before moving them to the dryer."
Considering it will take time for your laundry to wash and dry, you'll have plenty of opportunities to multitask — especially if the washer and dryer have a timer. To make the most of this, take a look at the list of nearby attractions you saved and choose one to visit in the time you have remaining. Alternatively, you can also journal, read a book, or listen to a podcast while you wait. At the end of the day, whether you're checking bags or packing just one carry-on for a week-long vacation, this travel hack will enable you to pack light and keep your clothes fresh and clean.