Rick Steves' Game-Changing Hotel Hack Makes Doing Laundry While Traveling So Much Easier

To save money on luggage fees, more and more savvy travelers are opting to pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible and do laundry while traveling. But, along with promoting a simple packing mindset, European travel expert and television host Rick Steves also has another game-changing hack that'll make doing laundry while traveling a breeze. You probably already know that doing laundry in the sink during your hotel stay can be convenient. However, it often needs to be done discreetly. When that's not an option, the best alternative is to find a local laundromat.

The first step for this is to ask your hotel's front desk for the name of local laundromats. Then, you'll need to plan your itinerary around a potential laundry day adventure. To do this, locate the launderette on your favorite map app, and then search for (and save) a few shops, a park, or a café nearby that you can visit while your clothes wash. Ideally, you'll want to pick the launderette with the best reviews and most interesting options nearby.

As for what you'll need to bring, must-have items include laundry detergent sheets, especially if you have sensitive skin, and dryer sheets. Additionally, a laundry bag is also a good idea to carry around if you plan on visiting a laundromat. Plus, it will also help you keep your pristine clothes separate from your dirty ones.