North Carolina's Scenic Lakeside Suburb Is A Must-Visit For Racing Enthusiasts And Nature Seekers

Scenic beauty awaits you at a North Carolina lakeside suburban oasis that is popular with both visitors who crave the quiet of nature and those who love the roar of the engines. Racing enthusiasts and nature seekers love Mooresville; it has something to offer for everyone in the family. This must-visit community of just over 50,000 residents sits on the shores of Lake Norman and is a 32-mile drive from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, making visiting Mooresville a breeze.

Downtown Mooresville is the heartbeat of the city; residents and visitors alike can enjoy local eateries and charming boutiques, as well as frequent events, such as wine and beer walks, art shows, live music, and seasonal and holiday celebrations. Learn about Mooresville's history by taking a self-guided tour around downtown. The tour starts and stops at the intersection of Center Avenue and Main Street; plan to spend an hour or so to see all 18 points of interest.

Lake Norman, the state's largest man-made lake, known locally as the "Inland Sea", spans more than 32,000 acres and has an astounding 520 miles of shoreline, making it larger than the Sea of Galilee. Lake Norman is surrounded by numerous parks and charming villages and is perfect for all kinds of watersports, including wakeboarding, wakesurfing, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and waterskiing. No boat? No problem! There are several rental companies dotting the lake. Fishing is another great way to spend the day on Lake Norman, nationally known as a great bass (largemouth and striped) fishing spot, where anglers regularly catch perch, crappie (yellow and white), and catfish. Be sure and keep an eye out for "Normie", the Lake Norman Monster; North Carolina's answer to the Loch Ness Monster has been sighted in the lake numerous times since the 1960s.