The 'Best-Kept Secret In North Carolina' Is A Lakeside Paradise With Small-Town Charm And Scenic Trails
Home to the US's only national forest saltwater trail, the stunning Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and the Blue Ridge Parkway — nicknamed America's favorite drive – North Carolina is certainly worth the hype. The Tar Heel State is packed full of incredible attractions that draw in the crowds, yet there are still plenty of secret spots to discover. Despite boasting a glorious stretch of coastline spanning 320 miles, home to iconic vacation spots, one of the state's best-kept secrets is located lakeside.
Nestled beside Lake Tillery, the quaint town of Norwood is one you may have never heard of, but with its small-town charm and scenic trails, you'll soon forget all about the state's more popular tourist-heavy hotspots. Despite its idyllic nature-filled location, Norwood is only 63 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which makes it an easy destination to visit. Hiring a car upon arrival will make it easy to visit the nearby state parks and attractions.
It won't take long to see that Norwood is a lakeside paradise, which has somehow flown under the radar. Yet this picturesque town is the perfect setting for a serene escape. Regarded as "The Gateway to Lake Tillery", Norwood is a fantastic jumping-off point for vacationers seeking a range of experiences, whether it be outdoor adventures, watersports, or finding a quiet place for reflection along the 100 miles of scenic lakeshore. It is because of this that Norwood is recognized for its great quality of life, and here you can enjoy a slice of this laid-back lifestyle while visiting.
Experience Norwood's small-town charm
Many features add to Norwood's charm. Its lakeside location, local eateries, and its tight-knit community are just a few elements that stand out when visiting. Situated snuggly in the southeastern corner of Stanly County, Norwood welcomes visitors to enjoy its easy access to Lake Tillery and beyond. The charming town boasts plenty of idyllic hotels and waterfront eateries to set the mood for your vacation. If you are eager to enjoy the outdoors, the lakeside Norwood Campground is a beautiful place to stay with easy access to Lake Tillery, on-site dining options, and full service amenities for campers — a fantastic family-friendly option.
For that perfect balance between comfort and nature, Juneberry Ridge outside of town offers all-inclusive farm stays for guests who want to learn about regenerative farming while enjoying local dishes in stunning forested surroundings. From here, it is just a 10-minute drive into the heart of Norwood, where a range of dining options and a charming downtown await. While there are plenty of restaurants along Main Street, you should visit The Boat House on Lake Tillery, which is known for its diverse menu and unparalleled waterfront views.
Norwood oozes a typical small-town charm with locally owned shops, parks, and communal amenities in the center of town. For fresh produce, there is also a local farmers' market that is held each Friday between 3 and 7 pm. The small town also boasts a museum, located next to its local library, which is ideal if you want to learn a little about the town's history.
Enjoy the great outdoors from Norwood
Within Norwood, you will find two maintained local parks to stretch your legs, including Norwood Memorial Park, which is popular for athletics, events, and gatherings, while Darrell Almond Community Park features a half-mile paved track, picnic facilities, outdoor games, and a pond. A Google reviewer wrote that The Darrell Almond Community Park has a "beautiful and serene atmosphere." Its scenic trail wraps around a duck-filled pond.
For a wider range of hiking trails, Norwood is located just 20 minutes from Morrow Mountain State Park, regarded as one of North Carolina's most underrated mountain state parks, a mecca for hikers. With 37 miles of hiking trails, visitors will have no problem finding a scenic trail to suit their level of fitness, and the 163-mile-long Yadkin River State Trail runs right through this area, too. Here, you can tick off some of the most popular trails, including the moderately challenging 5-mile Morrow Mountain trail, or the easy 0.7-mile Morrow Mountain loop trail, before enjoying some outdoor fun on Lake Tillery.
Between scenic hikes and lake adventures, Norwood is a haven for those who seek adventure in beautiful surroundings. Whether you want to embark on a guided fishing tour, charter a boat from Tillery Boat Rentals across the lake, or go canoeing, Lake Tillery has fun activities for all ages. In addition, golfers will be happy to know there are several great golf courses close to Norwood, with Piney Point Golf Club being a firm favorite among golfing enthusiasts.