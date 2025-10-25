A Must-Have For A Safe And Smooth Road Trip Is This High-Tech 2-In-1 Car Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Regular road-trippers are often looking for the next labor-saving trick or sleek new gadget to turn their car journeys into the road trip of their dreams. This might include clever packing hacks, easy-to-use emergency devices like tire inflators or jump starters, or ways to theft-proof RVs for extra peace of mind. Another worthwhile addition to a road-trip toolbox is Garmin's GPS sat nav with built-in dash cam. Called the DriveCam 76, it's become a must-have gadget for road-trip enthusiasts.

Garmin sat navs typically come in four sizes — five, six, seven, or eight inches — retailing between $149.99 and $349.99. But the DriveCam only comes in the seven-inch model, and at $449.99, it is considerably more expensive than most other sat navs currently on the market. For the extra expense, however, you get a built-in dash cam, serving as your eye-witness on the road. It also allows you to save, share, and upload videos securely through the cloud, though you'll need a $9.99 monthly (or $99.99 yearly) subscription with the Vault to access unlimited storage. Other perks of the DriveCam include voice assist and hands-free functionalities, live traffic, weather, and fuel price updates, notifications from your smartphone, a national parks directory, and TripAdvisor ratings for nearby hotels, restaurants, and points of interest. Built-in Wi-Fi means the gadget's software updates automatically.