Here's What You Should Know About The TSA's AirTag Rules Before Throwing One In Your Luggage

So, you're thinking about slipping an AirTag into your suitcase. Smart move. Who hasn't experienced heart-pounding panic when their bag doesn't show up on the carousel? Apple's tiny tracking device can give you instant peace of mind by showing your bag's location, even when the airline staff can't.

That leads to the obvious question: what are TSA's rules for AirTags? You can breathe easy. It does allow these tracking devices in both carry-on and checked luggage, but keep in mind they do have strict rules for lithium-metal (non-rechargeable) batteries like the little CR2032 coin-cell one inside AirTags. These batteries have to follow two rules. First, they must always remain installed in a device. Loose lithium batteries are not allowed in checked bags, you can only bring them in your carry-on, and they must be protected against short-circuiting (for example, keeping them in the original packaging, a battery case, or taping over the terminals). These batteries aren't just used in AirTags, also in cameras and watches, so make sure to keep them inside their respective device. Second, these batteries must contain less than 2 grams of lithium, which is way below what the AirTag battery weighs.

Stick the tracking device somewhere TSA can access, like an outer or easy inside zip pocket. It helps during scans and ensures the signal isn't totally blocked. Still, always have a physical luggage tag attached for safety reasons, containing your name, address, and phone number.