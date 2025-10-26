Ohio's Unique 'Bean Town' Has Proximity To Large Midwest Cities, Great Parks, Eclectic Shops, And A Pizza Trail

Here's something you might not know: the historic east coast city of Boston isn't the only place in the U.S. to earn the nickname Beantown. In Ohio, Bean Town (or The Bean, for short) refers to Lima — which was actually named for the city in Peru (Not the lima bean, but the moniker has stuck, regardless).

Lima is built along the Ottawa River, about 90 miles from Columbus and just over two hours south of Detroit (another Midwest city with an international nickname, known as the Paris of the Midwest). Similar to Detroit, Lima grew as an industrial hub, largely due to the oil fields discovered around the city in the 1880s. It also gained a similarly sordid reputation for organized crime in the 1930s, drawing the attention of infamous gangsters like John Dillinger and the Brady Gang.

Lima today has left this gritty past behind and is better known as a retail center for Allen County. Its downtown is home to a number of eclectic locally owned shops. Head to the Central District off S. Center Avenue to get rare plans and unique gifts from Leaf & Luxe, update your wardrobe with the stylish offerings of Modish Maven Boutique, or check out the stunning cakes and delicious pastries at Touch of Europe bakery. Elsewhere in Lima, you'll find everything from collectible comics to Amish furniture, and there is a plethora of antique and thrift shops to scour for second-hand treasures. The Third Thursday events in the summer are an especially fun time to hit the shops, featuring a pop-up Farmer's Market, live music, and five-buck bites from local restaurants.