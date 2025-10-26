Ohio's Unique 'Bean Town' Has Proximity To Large Midwest Cities, Great Parks, Eclectic Shops, And A Pizza Trail
Here's something you might not know: the historic east coast city of Boston isn't the only place in the U.S. to earn the nickname Beantown. In Ohio, Bean Town (or The Bean, for short) refers to Lima — which was actually named for the city in Peru (Not the lima bean, but the moniker has stuck, regardless).
Lima is built along the Ottawa River, about 90 miles from Columbus and just over two hours south of Detroit (another Midwest city with an international nickname, known as the Paris of the Midwest). Similar to Detroit, Lima grew as an industrial hub, largely due to the oil fields discovered around the city in the 1880s. It also gained a similarly sordid reputation for organized crime in the 1930s, drawing the attention of infamous gangsters like John Dillinger and the Brady Gang.
Lima today has left this gritty past behind and is better known as a retail center for Allen County. Its downtown is home to a number of eclectic locally owned shops. Head to the Central District off S. Center Avenue to get rare plans and unique gifts from Leaf & Luxe, update your wardrobe with the stylish offerings of Modish Maven Boutique, or check out the stunning cakes and delicious pastries at Touch of Europe bakery. Elsewhere in Lima, you'll find everything from collectible comics to Amish furniture, and there is a plethora of antique and thrift shops to scour for second-hand treasures. The Third Thursday events in the summer are an especially fun time to hit the shops, featuring a pop-up Farmer's Market, live music, and five-buck bites from local restaurants.
Riverfront views and outdoor fun in Lima
The serene and beautiful Maumee River isn't the only scenic waterway in northwest Ohio. The Ottawa River basin has its share of natural wonders, too, and the 11 parks and three recreation areas in Lima give visitors more than 335 total acres to explore. Collett Street Recreation Area marks the start of the Rotary Riverwalk, a 5.1-mile stretch of the Ottawa River Bikeway trail that gives riders access to six other parks (and beautiful riverfront views) along the way. Collett Street Recreation area also has baseball diamonds, tennis courts, and soccer fields, while sprawling Faurot Park adds a skate park, splash park, and four fishing ponds to the mix. If frisbee golf is more your speed there's an 18-hole course at Ottawa Metro Park, the eastern end of the Rotary River Walk and site of Lima Lake, a favorite spot for boating and fishing.
You can also check out some history while exploring Lima's green spaces. The last steam locomotive made in Lima is on display at Lincoln Park as part of its railroad exhibit. The old Ohio Southern Railroad Station is just outside the park, next to the Lima FireFighters Memorial Museum. Lauer Historical Farm is another must-see spot for history buffs. First built in the 1830s, its grounds include a preserved historic home and barn and it's been the site of the Lauer Farms 1944 WWII reenactments since 2019.
For those who'd rather connect with nature, Lippincott Bird Sanctuary has wetlands, woodlands, prairies, and meadows in its 37 acres. You can get a glimpse of the 134 bird species that call it home from the wildlife observation deck. Kendrick Woods Metro Park is another great place to spot wildlife, particularly migratory birds, with ample trails through its wetlands and Kiracofe Prairie.
Mission Impizzible: A tasty tour on Lima's pizza trail
Hiking trails aren't the only type you'll find in Lima. The town is known for its independent pizzerias, with a total of 32 in the Greater Lima area. These include local stalwarts like TJ's Pizza, Lima's oldest pizza shop that's been run by the same family since its founding in 1968, and Rigali's Pizza Village, another true mom 'n pop shop that started in 1988. There are some less traditional spots on the list, too. Poppy's Elida Depot serves Detroit-style pies along with selling beer, wine, and snacks from its drive-thru, while Strike the Grill serves pizza inside the 20th Century Lanes bowling alley.
This prompted Visit Greater Lima to launch Mission Impizzable: The Greater Lima Pizza Trail in 2021. To travel the trail, start by downloading a Pizza Trail pass from the Visit Greater Lima website. From there, the steps are simple: enjoy a pie from any participating pizzeria and save your receipt. Visit at least five of the pizza parlors on the list and you can turn them in for a Visit Greater Lima mini-pack of prizes. There are progressively bigger prize packs for visiting 10, 15, or 25 pizzerias, and anyone who makes it to 25 or more will get a free pizza trail T-shirt and be entered into the annual grand prize drawing.
As of this article's writing, the pizza trail is ongoing and there are no deadlines to complete it. "We don't want someone to feel that they have to do all of them in a month," Visit Greater Lima tourism director Cara Venturella explains (via Lima News). "If they're from out of town, and they visit every once in a while, we want them to be able to participate as well."