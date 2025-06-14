This Surprising City Is Known As 'The Paris Of The Midwest' For Its French Heritage And Stunning Architecture

When you think of cities with French roots, your mind will likely think of Canada's Quebec region, where you'll find Parisian vibes with fewer crowds, or New Orleans, with its iconic French Quarter, which is some of the boldest European architecture in the U.S. But hiding in the state of Michigan is a city with less fame but a remarkable French heritage, including stunning Beaux-Arts architecture and a revivalist spirit that makes it one of America's most unexpected gems. Detroit, often called "The Paris of the Midwest," is now experiencing a cultural renaissance, giving it a certain amount of pedigree and making it undoubtedly one of the best places in the world to visit if you love Paris.

Detroit's connection to France runs deep, with the city being founded in 1701 by the French explorer Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, who was one of many French settlers who had embarked to establish the area as "New France." Today, street names connect Detroit to its European past, with names such as St. Antoine and Larned lining the streets. But it's not just the street names that connect this part of Michigan to its European heritage; so does the grandeur of its architecture, modeled after France's boulevards and monumental public buildings. What's more, the same French-American architect, Pierre Charles L'Enfant, who helped plan Washington D.C., inspired the layout of this city, causing European ripples throughout the structures and cultural institutions of Detroit.