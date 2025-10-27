The Essential Packing Tip That Makes Organizing A Trip With Multiple Kids A Breeze
Packing is difficult to do alone, better yet with a family with littles. When travelers begin family planning, factoring in vacationing with their kids is a must, which means more people to pack for ... and this can be quite overwhelming. While everyone has their own way to pack, travel blogs like Travel Awaits recommend mix-and-match clothing for a more efficient experience. This means solid-colored shirts and pants that can be mixed and matched with other items. This is the essential shopper's dream, especially if you're packing for a week-long trip in just one carry-on. Personally (without kids), I have backpacked on a solo trip for 10 days and fit all of my clothes and toiletries in the bag. The Travel Awaits tip was the trick that got me through the trip.
Think black shirts, white shirts, jeans, shorts, and maybe a sweater. Avoid colorful patterns or styles that are hard to match, because the point is to recycle different pieces. To take it a step further, you can even separate your child's clothes in color-coded or labeled packing cubes, a luggage accessory that travel expert, Samantha Brown, recommends for organization. Also, if your child wears one-pieces, like dresses or jumpers, this is a hack to help save space for more items. Some travelers use the 3-3-3 rule (via Like Where You're Going): three tops, three bottoms, and three pairs of shoes can help you create nine varying outfits for your next destination. See? There are plenty of ways to maximize space and pack for everyone, even your little ones.
Benefits of packing only essentials
Have you ever been so confused about what to wear on vacation because you're not exactly sure about the weather or the activities that you'll choose? This is one of the biggest benefits of packing only essentials. Solid shirts and pants will prepare you for any activity, and bringing a jacket will prepare you for different climates (of course, dependent on how cold it is where you're going — in this case, research is essential, too).
Traveling with kids can be difficult because they might be picky about what they want to wear; cue the tantrums and the back-and-forth arguing. If you pack with them ahead of time, almost like an exciting family activity, they'll be aware of what's in the suitcase and less confused about what they're going to wear on a daily basis. According to travelers on Medium, the essential method not only helped them pack smarter but also lighter, which is helpful when you're packing for another person — even if their clothes are only half the size of yours. Lastly, if you're traveling with kids, you should check out our packing hack that will make your TSA experience with children that much easier.