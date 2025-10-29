Charlotte's Lakeside Suburb Is A Forested North Carolina Foodie Escape With Boutique Shopping And Waterfront Trails

There's something about being close to water that melts the stress away. About 20 minutes north of uptown Charlotte, you can get away from the buzzing Queen City and surround yourself with woods and water in Huntersville, North Carolina. With access to Lake Norman, North Carolina's largest manmade lake, about 15 minutes north, and Mountain Island Lake just 15 minutes southwest, there's plenty of outdoor activities, dining, and shopping to float your boat.

Huntersville's natural spaces offer plenty of ways to unwind in the fresh air, with well-maintained trails and tranquil lake views. The Latta Nature Preserve and its interactive nature center sit on the banks of Mountain Island Lake with 16 miles of trails, including several short hikes that take you along the shoreline and through the forest. For a longer walk in the woods, three trails connect — Hill Trail, Cove Trail, and Split Rock Loop — to form a 5-mile circuit. Don't miss the preserve's 30-plus winged residents at the Carolina Raptor Center, where they rehabilitate birds of prey.

If you're keen for some time on the water, head to Lake Norman. You'll cover more of Lake Norman's 32,510-acre surface by boat, and Ride Wake & Surf Co. offers charters for chill pontoons. Or make waves — and surf them — with a wake boat charter.