The Best Rivers To Go Kayaking (Other Than Colorado), According To User Reviews

Idaho's Hells Canyon on the Snake River is deeper than the Grand Canyon — yes, you read that right. In fact, it's the deepest canyon in the country. The Snake River is nearly 8,000 feet deep, and it stretches over 1,000 miles as it slithers from Wyoming down through Idaho, then along the Oregon border, and eventually into Washington. What makes the Snake particularly appealing is how it accommodates different skill levels. With it being so long, there are sections that are calm and beginner friendly, as well as tough, technical sections for those who want more of a challenge. One kayaker on AllTrails described their trip on the South Fork as "one of the most scenic routes I've ever done," noting that "once you pass under the Fall Creek Falls bridge and enter the canyon, that's when the real beauty kicks in. Towering cliffs, dramatic rock faces, and panoramic views make every bend in the river a photo-worthy moment."

Birders especially love the Snake. Paddlers report seeing pelican colonies, ducks, hawks, and bald eagles along calmer sections like the Hagerman. Pull over in Massacre Rocks State Park, Idaho's state park known for its dramatic geology and historic charm, for easy access to the water. The Snake River is certainly gaining in popularity. An outfitter in Twin Falls told Nevada Sports Net that kayaking on the Snake has exploded in popularity over the past four to five years, with hundreds of weekend rentals now commonplace.