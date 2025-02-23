Hidden In Idaho's Mountains Is A Little-Known City For Endless Outdoor Thrills And A Thriving Downtown

If Idaho isn't on your list of must-sees states, consider the following: the state is one of the few places in the country where you can hit the beach and the ski slopes in the same day, and there are towns teeming with history and scenic trails. While the state is sometimes overlooked by more popular mountainous destinations in the West, like Colorado and Wyoming, Idaho's lack of tourist crowds works to its advantage.

Salmon is a small rustic mountain city nestled in central Idaho. About 140 miles south of Missoula, Montana, and around 5.5 hours from Boise, Salmon is a haven for outdoors enthusiasts and serves as the gateway to the expansive (and amazingly named) Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, the largest designated wilderness area in the contiguous United States. Thrill seekers are set up for success here, as world-class whitewater rafting, hiking, and skiing are just some of the things on offer. The city is a no-brainer for anglers. With the Salmon River flowing right through the middle of it, the river hosts trout, steelhead, and, yes, salmon in abundance.

But as much as Salmon relies on its surroundings to wow visitors, it has another trick up its sleeve: its charm. Its mining heritage has evolved into a modern-day community that seamlessly blends adventure with culture. Salmon also claims to be the birthplace of Sacajawea, the legendary guide and interpreter for Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on their expedition to the Pacific Coast, a history visitors can feel when they visit. So, whether you're looking for an adventure in nature or the chance to walk through the vibrant pages of American history, Salmon is for you.