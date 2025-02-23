Hidden In Idaho's Mountains Is A Little-Known City For Endless Outdoor Thrills And A Thriving Downtown
If Idaho isn't on your list of must-sees states, consider the following: the state is one of the few places in the country where you can hit the beach and the ski slopes in the same day, and there are towns teeming with history and scenic trails. While the state is sometimes overlooked by more popular mountainous destinations in the West, like Colorado and Wyoming, Idaho's lack of tourist crowds works to its advantage.
Salmon is a small rustic mountain city nestled in central Idaho. About 140 miles south of Missoula, Montana, and around 5.5 hours from Boise, Salmon is a haven for outdoors enthusiasts and serves as the gateway to the expansive (and amazingly named) Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, the largest designated wilderness area in the contiguous United States. Thrill seekers are set up for success here, as world-class whitewater rafting, hiking, and skiing are just some of the things on offer. The city is a no-brainer for anglers. With the Salmon River flowing right through the middle of it, the river hosts trout, steelhead, and, yes, salmon in abundance.
But as much as Salmon relies on its surroundings to wow visitors, it has another trick up its sleeve: its charm. Its mining heritage has evolved into a modern-day community that seamlessly blends adventure with culture. Salmon also claims to be the birthplace of Sacajawea, the legendary guide and interpreter for Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on their expedition to the Pacific Coast, a history visitors can feel when they visit. So, whether you're looking for an adventure in nature or the chance to walk through the vibrant pages of American history, Salmon is for you.
Natural adventures in Salmon, Idaho
At the heart of Salmon's rugged appeal is the Salmon River, the defining feature of the city that's often called the "River of No Return." The waterway is a haven for whitewater rafters, offering everything from quick runs on the water to multi-day excursions through the wilderness. Rafting here is a mix of everything: intense, serene, challenging, and relaxed. The section of the river that passes through the middle of the small city is laid-back and family-friendly, but you don't have to float for very long before coming across some more dramatic action.
Hiking in the Salmon region is legendary, and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River Trail is a must-see. The 100-mile trail features sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and canyons. Aim for September if you're looking for nice weather and postcard views of the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Goldbug Hot Springs is another can't-miss due to its impeccable valley views. It takes a 25-minute drive to reach the start of the 2-mile hike, but it's more than worth it. Winter brings snowy playground vibes, and visitors will have more snowshoeing, snowmobiling, backcountry skiing, and snowboarding opportunities than they will know what to do with. The Lost Trail Ski Area, located roughly an hour from Salmon, straddles the Montana-Idaho border and serves up runs that cross state lines.
Fishing in the Salmon River is nearly a rite of passage. Renowned for its steelhead trout and Chinook salmon, it attracts fishers from across the country in hopes of landing a trophy catch. Be sure to pick up a fishing license from a Chamber member business (like 93 Outdoor Sports and Salmon Fly Shop) before you do.
Downtown Salmon's heritage, shops, and bites
Salmon's rich cultural heritage poignantly comes to the fore at the Sacajawea Interpretive, Cultural, and Educational Center, which hosts annual gatherings, concerts, and historical programs, but make sure to check if the center is open, as it closes seasonally. The center also features a 71-acre park with walking trails to honor Sacajawea's role in early American history and the Lewis and Clark expedition.
Strolling through downtown Salmon reveals a variety of local shops and boutiques that capture the city's unique character. Art enthusiasts can visit Wildlife Bronzes by Robert Deurloo, where intricate sculptures depict the region's diverse wildlife. For those interested in local crafts, Goodenow Designs provides custom jewelry creations that incorporate stones excavated from the local Spencer Mine. Foodies will want to head to Junkyard Bistro, a local favorite known for its eclectic menu that ranges from gourmet sandwiches to flavorful pasta served up in a cozy atmosphere. The Shady Nook Restaurant and Lounge has been serving Salmon residents for over 80 years.
Accommodation is easy in Salmon, with motel stays starting around $100 a night and plenty of boutique Airbnbs or inns to choose from. Late summer is a great time to visit to avoid harsh weather and experience the best fishing, but winter trips will net you lower prices on things overall. Whenever you choose to explore the downtown, you'll notice the friendly locals and charming streetscapes reveal a well-kept secret — Salmon is a great place to slow down and immerse yourself in the quaint environment. When you're done visiting, make sure you check out Stanley, another underrated Idaho town that defines natural beauty.