The World's 'Most Relaxing' Beach Is A Chic Hush-Hush Caribbean Island Utopia Full Of Amenities

The Caribbean has no shortage of places to visit, including many family-friendly islands, like Grand Cayman, St. Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada. But what if you want a country where you can truly get away and escape the potential crowds at the more well-known locales?

One such country is Honduras, particularly the Bay Islands, which are located about 35 miles from the mainland in the Caribbean Sea. The archipelago includes Guanaja (Honduras's 'Green Island'), Utila (a secret bioluminescent wonderland), and Roatán. The latter is home to Little French Key Resort, recently ranked the number one in SpaSeekers' tally of the "world's most relaxing beaches." Very few may know about Little French Key because it's overshadowed by neighboring Big French Key. Little French Key is a family-owned, private boutique resort with bright, white-sand beaches alongside vibrant turquoise water. Advance reservations are required at this all-inclusive resort, which includes access to a plethora of amenities like transportation, food and drink, beach chairs, snorkeling gear, paddle boards, kayaks, and more.

To get to Little French Key, you'll fly into Roatán's airport, Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport (RTB). American, Delta, United, Sun Country, and West Jet all serve the island, and there are charter and regional airlines. Once there, you're only about 20 minutes from the resort by car, shuttle, or taxi, where you'll connect to a 5-minute ferry. If you're arriving at one of the island's two cruise ship ports, you'll also be about 20 minutes away from the ferry. You can contact the resort directly to schedule your transportation if you're staying on Roatán.