Honduras' 'Green Island' Offers Secluded Beaches, Lush Forests, And World-Class Fishing And Snorkeling

The Caribbean has long been a remote paradise shrouded in otherworldly mystique, centuries-old pirate lore, and tales of unfathomable destinations. The name alone evokes images of Aruba, Jamaica, Blackbeard, and the one-and-only Captain Jack Sparrow. However, just a short, 2-hour flight from Miami lies Guanaja, an unsung destination that overflows with natural wonder and underwater adventure.

Guanaja is part of the Bay Islands archipelago, which includes seven other islands like Roatán and Utila, a secret Caribbean wonderland with breathtaking bioluminescent waters, along with 53 cays. This little-known destination teems with countless marine life species centered around a jaw-dropping ecosystem that is part of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, second only to the Great Barrier Reef in size and impact. Throughout many millennia, Guanaja's varied topography has given rise to several sunny beaches, dense mangrove forests, and thick jungles that make up the island, including the archipelago's highest point, Michael Rock Peak.

Given its small size and relatively remote location, visitors will first need to fly into Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport on neighboring Roatán, then take the ferry or hop a domestic or charter flight. Access around the island by car is limited, so covering the waters between the cays and islands, as well as local towns like the densely populated Bonnaca Town, is best done via water taxi. As many businesses and residents speak English and accept U.S. currency, this destination is a quick and easy getaway for anyone seeking a break from the sometimes chaotic and always busy routines of daily life in the States.