What An 'Airport Divorce' Really Means And Why Couples Say It Helps Them Travel Better

A rising traveling trend may sound disastrous, but it could very well be saving some couples' relationships. It's called airport divorce, and no, couples aren't getting divorced at the airport. They are, however, separating there to reunite on the plane for their joint vacation. They say travel is a great way to test a relationship; this trend is trying to keep that healthy relationship intact.

The term airport divorce may seem funny right off the bat, but does it work? Sunday Times columnist Huw Oliver first coined the term in August 2025 after trying the method out with his fiancée. The two's different travel styles had clashed for years up to that point. Oliver found that separating at the airport was the key, for both of them, to starting a holiday out on the right foot, which is to say, not already annoyed with one another.

They're far from the only couple to find it helpful. Airports are notoriously stressful places. Everyone is trying to follow the rules of each specific airport on a deadline, some faster than others, and many are wrangling small children or partners who handle stress differently. It turns out, doing it on your own could be a great tip to stay calm in crowded airports. If traveling with your partner is a source of frustration, it may be time to give an airport divorce a try, especially when navigating especially stressful airports (like Heathrow).