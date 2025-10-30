What An 'Airport Divorce' Really Means And Why Couples Say It Helps Them Travel Better
A rising traveling trend may sound disastrous, but it could very well be saving some couples' relationships. It's called airport divorce, and no, couples aren't getting divorced at the airport. They are, however, separating there to reunite on the plane for their joint vacation. They say travel is a great way to test a relationship; this trend is trying to keep that healthy relationship intact.
The term airport divorce may seem funny right off the bat, but does it work? Sunday Times columnist Huw Oliver first coined the term in August 2025 after trying the method out with his fiancée. The two's different travel styles had clashed for years up to that point. Oliver found that separating at the airport was the key, for both of them, to starting a holiday out on the right foot, which is to say, not already annoyed with one another.
They're far from the only couple to find it helpful. Airports are notoriously stressful places. Everyone is trying to follow the rules of each specific airport on a deadline, some faster than others, and many are wrangling small children or partners who handle stress differently. It turns out, doing it on your own could be a great tip to stay calm in crowded airports. If traveling with your partner is a source of frustration, it may be time to give an airport divorce a try, especially when navigating especially stressful airports (like Heathrow).
How to implement an airport divorce
Every couple will have a slightly different way of going about an airport divorce, but Huw Oliver and his fiancée agreed on part of their strategy ahead of time, which is a good place to start. With your partner, discuss your individual stressors. Then decide when and where you'll separate, where you'll reunite, and how you'll ensure you both make it on the plane (for the type B's among us).
Travel agents who have weighed in see this system as a plus for lots of couples, but advise timing your split well. If you'll be checking any luggage, do it together, as weight discrepancies may mean extra costs, and you'll need to keep track of luggage receipts. While some couples may want to split up before security, it's best to make sure both of you get through TSA and are allowed to board your flight on time. This could mean going through security together, waiting on the other side for your partner, or texting when you've cleared TSA.
Before splitting, ensure you both have your own tickets and passports or IDs to ensure you'll be able to board the plane smoothly. After that, wander the airport freely, or wait anxiously at the gate, as you see fit. Whether you're a roamer or prefer to head to your gate two hours early, unfamiliar airports don't have to be intimidating. That's the beauty of the airport divorce: For an hour or two, you get to cosplay life as a solo traveler, and that means taking on the airport exactly as you like to experience it.