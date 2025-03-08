13 Tips To Stay Calm In Crowded Airports

Shut out all the competing voices and airport announcements with the assistance of some noise-cancelling headphones. It's incredible how much tuning out auditory stimulation can ease stress. A user in r/ADHD described it, stating, "I decided to get some nice ones for Christmas (Bose QC-35) after trying my friends on. It's a game changer. I can go on the subway without feeling like I'm going to panic the whole time! I'm not on edge from every little sound like usual, because I just can't hear them. I actually managed to fall asleep on a car ride."

The key to fully blocking out the sounds of a packed airport is getting the right pair of headphones. Many people seem to agree with praising the Bose Quiet Comfort ones. As one individual in r/productivity similarly gushed, "I have Bose Quiet Comfort over the ear headphones that I've had for 6 years which I love, especially for longer period use, because the little in-ear ones begin to hurt after a while. They have a really good battery life and quick charging in less than an hour I've found."

You should also be strategic about what you fill your ears with once you decide on your headphones. Soothing music is a good option, or a low-key podcast can really take you out of an arduous moment in a flash. Alternatively, listening to an audiobook is a very handy tool for many people who struggle in a crowded space because it pulls their focus away from overthinking.