Texas' Once-Dried-Up And Abandoned Creek Is Now A Revitalized Gem For Fishing, Picnicking, And Sightseeing

Salado Creek in Texas has a long history of stretches where the water simply didn't flow. This around 35-mile-long creek starts in northern Bexar County and runs south through San Antonio, where it meets the San Antonio River. The upper portion can still see dry days, but the lower sections have been revitalized in recent years with hiking and biking trails, parks, sightseeing, and plenty of recreational fun for local families and visitors.

While Salado Creek supported a thriving aquatic habitat in the 1800s, towards the end of the century, it began to dry up after a long drought and the drilling of several wells into the Edwards Aquifer. Throughout the 20th century, a handful of well projects helped reestablish a reliable stream, although it dried up again after an essential well — which had been supplying it — was plugged in 1991. However, that only made conservationists with the Salado Creek Foundation more determined to restore the creek.

In the 2000s, they worked on multiple initiatives to restore water flow and revitalize the area with parks and trails for residents to enjoy. Today, the creek's aquatic habitat is thriving thanks to its inclusion in a recycled water project operated by the San Antonio Water System, which helps maintain the water supply, even during droughts and low-flow periods. So whether you're visiting the creek in the artsy Texas village of Salado, which lies about an hour north of Austin, or hitting up the Salado Creek Greenway Trail in San Antonio, you'll find that this once-dry creek has a new lease on life.