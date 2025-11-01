Connecticut's Wooded, Mountainous Park Hidden In The Countryside Boasts Incredible Trails, Views, And Towers
The city of Meriden is home to one of Connecticut's greatest hidden gems: Hubbard Park. Settled in the Hanging Hills, this park has stunning views over 1800 acres of reserved land, plenty of moderate and challenging trails, and plenty of historical architecture. It's no surprise that it's a prized entry on the National Register of Historic Places.
But don't think that Hubbard Park is only worth a visit for its views! There's plenty to do there as well. If you're just looking for a leisurely afternoon, take advantage of the picnic areas around the park, which are equipped with tables and fire grills. Sports lovers will enjoy the available tennis and basketball courts located in the recreation area, while kids will love the playground and the gorgeous water features — there's even a fishing pond and a waterfall. But the crown jewel of Hubbard Park is the Castle Craig tower and all of the numerous hiking opportunities, as it's adventures like these that make Connecticut a hiker's paradise. Here's what you need to know.
Castle Craig tower at Hubbard Park
One of the biggest draws to Hubbard Park is Castle Craig, a stone observation tower with jaw-dropping views of the surrounding towns. Set atop East Peak at 976 feet of elevation, the tower gets you an extra 32 feet high via a metal staircase. This makes it the highest point within 25 miles of the coast from Cadillac Mountain in Maine to Florida, according to Meriden's website. To get there, you can either drive up the road, which is open from May to October, or you can take a moderate hike up. No matter how you get there, it's well worth the effort.
This tower and the surrounding land was dedicated to the city of Meriden in 1900 by Walter Hubbard, the president of a prosperous manufacturing company and reportedly a world traveler. Over a century later, it is a must-see location in Meriden, almost as exciting as some of New England's most timeless castles and mansions.
From the top, you can see the Sleeping Giant Mountain Range, Long Island Sound, and New Haven, which is home to Yale's gothic-style campus. Needless to say, the best time to visit is by far the fall, since the Connecticut countryside turns all shades of reds, oranges, and yellows during that time. But if you can't make it then, it can be just as beautiful the rest of the year if the weather's clear.
Trails at Hubbard Park
Most of the trails at Hubbard Park veer towards moderate, but you'll find a couple of more challenging options, too. According to AllTrails, the most popular ones are at least three miles long and feature gorgeous views of the Meriden Watershed Preserve. Leashed dogs are allowed, but you should bring footwear that you trust on rocky terrain.
One of the top-recommended trails is a 4.4 mile loop that allows you to see Mirror Lake, Castle Craig, and explore the Merimere Reservoir. Just park near Mirror Lake off of Mirror Lake Drive and follow 691 southbound until you can hike up towards Castle Craig. Then, go down Peak Drive to get to the road that follows the Merimere Reservoir, which will take you back to Mirror Lake. From this trail, you can see Marks Dam, the East Peak, and South Mountain along the way.
For something a bit more challenging, you'll want to try the Meriden Parks and Rec Tri-Peak Challenge. This is an 8.6 mile loop with an elevation gain of 1,387 feet. To get there, pull into the Hubbard Park parking lot and follow the white trail until it connects to the blue trail. This will take you to West Peak, which has a stunning lookout. From there, you'll hike down to East Peak and Castle Craig, which then joins up with the Merimere Reservoir like the previous trail. Continue on to South Mountain, or visit Mirror Lake from there.