Connecticut's Wooded, Mountainous Park Hidden In The Countryside Boasts Incredible Trails, Views, And Towers

One of the biggest draws to Hubbard Park is Castle Craig, a stone observation tower with jaw-dropping views of the surrounding towns. Set atop East Peak at 976 feet of elevation, the tower gets you an extra 32 feet high via a metal staircase. This makes it the highest point within 25 miles of the coast from Cadillac Mountain in Maine to Florida, according to Meriden's website. To get there, you can either drive up the road, which is open from May to October, or you can take a moderate hike up. No matter how you get there, it's well worth the effort.

This tower and the surrounding land was dedicated to the city of Meriden in 1900 by Walter Hubbard, the president of a prosperous manufacturing company and reportedly a world traveler. Over a century later, it is a must-see location in Meriden, almost as exciting as some of New England's most timeless castles and mansions.

From the top, you can see the Sleeping Giant Mountain Range, Long Island Sound, and New Haven, which is home to Yale's gothic-style campus. Needless to say, the best time to visit is by far the fall, since the Connecticut countryside turns all shades of reds, oranges, and yellows during that time. But if you can't make it then, it can be just as beautiful the rest of the year if the weather's clear.