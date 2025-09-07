Connecticut's Gothic Campus Is An Autumn Cloaked Beauty With Vibrant Foliage And Fun Fall Activities

Yale's campus has a predominantly Gothic Revival character defined by its towers and spires, vaulted ceilings, and ornamented stone buildings, most of which were built in the 19th century (though some were deliberately made to look older). Its oldest building, however, is the Connecticut Hall, located in the original school's quadrangle called the Old Campus. It's the last survivor of eight Georgian-style structures that were built here in 1750 and has since been designated a National Historic Landmark. The first Gothic Revival building built on campus, the Dwight Chapel, can be found within the same quadrangle, and this courtyard is one of the best areas on campus to see the fall foliage.

Often considered the most striking and romantic area of campus, the Memorial Quadrangle holds some of Yale's finest Gothic structures to match the Gothic feel of fall's weather. It's crowned by the Harkness Tower, the 216-foot elaborate stone tower completed in 1917. The tower houses a carillon instrument of 54 bells, which a student group plays twice a day — you might hear anything from Bach's classical work to a Beyoncé song ringing out over the campus. You can do a free tour to climb up inside the tower and see the bells. Look carefully at its stone carvings, too, and you might notice gargoyles that symbolize the school's student classes and hidden sculptures of Dante and Shakespeare.

Visitors might not realize that much of Yale is an open campus, with libraries and museums, like the free collection of brain specimens at the Cushing Center, that the public can enter at their leisure. With that said, doing a guided tour adds a layer of historical context and access to tucked-away courtyards or architectural details you might otherwise miss. Tours are free and start at the visitor center.